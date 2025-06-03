The OECD said the British will grow 1%next year, when Trump's tariffs are bitten. OECD





According to the depressed prediction of the Economic Cooperation and Development Organization (OECD), UKS economic growth will be slower than expected this year.

The International Organization has reduced the growth of the UK from 1.4%to 1.3%in 2025, from 1.2%to 1%next year, with lower expectations in this year and next year. The OECD has a higher level of limitations on WhiteHall expenditures and higher inflation than expected inflation, the OECD said.

Last week, the United Kingdom's president, Rachel Lib's fiscal rules, reflected the International Monetary Fund inquiry, and the OECD said that a very thin financial buffer exposed the economy at a significant drop in the economy.

Almost all countries, including the United Kingdom, have suffered a downward revision in the latest growth forecasts of the Paris -based organization, which is mostly responding to uncertainty created by US tariffs on global economic prospects.

The OECD predicted that global growth would be 3.1%in 2025 and 3.1%next year from 3.3%in 2024, but it is expected to grow 2.9%this year and the following year.

OECD prediction chart

The OECD is likely to be influenced by the US, Mexico and Canadian economies, the worst of tariffs, OECD said.

Forecasts for the United States in March are expected to reach 2.2%this year and 1.6%in 2026, but these estimates decrease from 1.6%and 1.5%, respectively.

US tariff chart

OECDS rulings are likely to disappoint Reeves. Reeves will face a strong question about her record next week.

Government spending is limited to rising health, pensions and defense costs, and the economy is stagnant, limiting the increase in tax receipts.

Based on the prediction of the budget liability office, the superintendent began to recover 1.9% next year until a few weeks before Trump began to impose an import tariff that could grow only 1% this year.

OECD's chief economist, Lvaro Pereira, said he was paying attention to UKS's ability to withstand uncertainty caused by the global tariff war that OBR prediction could not be considered.

We hope we have seen the worst of the tariffs, and there will be more trade agreements and bring some certainty to international trade. Our top priority is to open the market for transactions.

PEREIRA said his predictions are based on the major US tariffs remaining for at least two years with 25%of tariffs on steel, aluminum and automobile imports and 25%of tariffs on 10%blank tariffs on all products.

Over the last few months, we have significantly increased trade barriers as well as economic and trade policy uncertainty. The rapid increase in uncertainty has a negative impact on business and consumer trust and will have trade and investment.

The weakened economic outlook will be felt all over the world, and it is almost no exception. As the growth rate decreases and trade decreases, he will affect income and slow job growth.

In the UK next year, inflation was likely to be sticky, and despite the economic slowdown, the British bank rate cuts.

We are still predicting that inflation will be lowered by 2026 in most countries, but now it will take a long time to reach this goal. In countries that are more affected by tariffs, they may increase for the first time before inflation falls, he said.

The OECD predicts 38 members before the annual meeting held in Paris this week.

According to a report on the UK, the total domestic production (GDP) increased 0.7%, and after the first three months of the year, the business sentiment worsened rapidly, and the retail sales of consumers remained and the retail sales had changed since the second half of 2024.

The British government urged to limit everyday spending to provide financial rooms to maintain higher levels of public investment.

But the government restricted budget headroom meant that only a small shock could blow away the plan in the course and forced the Treasury to further reduce it.

According to the OECD, efforts to rebuild the buffer should be strengthened in terms of strongly limited budget policies and a significant decline in growth, the OECD said.

At present, a very thin financial buffer may not be enough to provide appropriate support without violating the fiscal rules when a financial shock is newly shocked.

Reeves responded to the report that the government would save business costs, protect jobs, and attract investment in the UK according to the report that the government acquired trade transactions with the EU, the United States and India.

