



Uncertainty develops for students because some receive visas half-class and others see the appointments on the canceled visas. A stricter social media verification policy is currently prohibited for Harvard students in the middle of Donald Trump's current quarrel with the oldest university in the United States, with the possibility of being adopted nationally in the future. Speculation develops over the duration of the break, as the spokesperson for the State Department indicates that it could end “as soon as possible”.

The American stakeholders have issued serious warnings on the continuous break from the departments of the state of planning new interviews on student visas, urging the government to raise the frost and end the uncertainty for students due to the registration for the summer and autumn cycles of 2025.

We encourage the State Department to act quickly to implement new verification measures so that the new student visas can continue to be treated quickly and effectively, wrote the president of the American Council on Education (ACE), Ted Mitchell, in a letter to the Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

It comes after the administration ordered the American consulates around the world to stop planning new visa for international students while it widens its social media verification processes, according to a cable from the State Department on May 27.

Currently, the policy has only been deployed to the potential students of Harvard, who are verified for anti -Semitism in what the State Department called a pilot project which could be deployed nationally, according to a cable obtained by Politico.

The letter, co-signed by 38 American organizations, including NAFSA and the Presidents Alliance, underlines the serious damage of the break not only for students who already come to the United States, but also for the international position of the country.

We are concerned about imposing a wide break on all student visas would send a message that our nation no longer welcomes talented students and researchers from other countries, he said, while reaffirming the will of the sectors to respond to the security concerns of international students.

In the midst of growing fears of prolonged delay, Mitchell called on the State Department to take proactive measures to quickly process student visa requests after the break before 2025/26.

Addressing The Pie News at the NAFSA 2025 conference, the CEO of the Presidents of the Alliance Miriam Fledblum said that the break calendar was particularly concerning, coming at rush hour for students who apply for visa interviews to give them time to arrive before the fall semester.

Even if they quickly reverse the course, already damage has been caused. These slots for visa interviews may no longer be available, said Feldblum.

It is not theoretical, it is not some time in the future. It's now and it's consecutive, she added.

The CEO of NAFSA, Fanta AW, called Rubios, will order another erroneous and disturbing attack on international students in the United States, which coincided with international disgust of international actors in San Diego for the first day of NAFSA 2025.

According to Rubios on May 27, the break in the visa interviews applied itself from the day it was announced until other advice, the stakeholders reassuring the students who already had appointments that they remain in place.

While some students have received visas since the break, elsewhere, the visa appointments have been canceled, the uncertainty increasing every day, the frost continues.

Miriam Feldblum, alliance of presidents

The stakeholders deplored the lack of clarity and transparency of the communications of the State Department, Mitchell and the co-signers on the letters attracting the clearer political directives of the government.

Meanwhile, a television press briefing last week fueled new speculation over the duration of the break, after the spokesperson for the State Department, Tammy Bruce, thought that the frost would be lifted as soon as possible.

But [what] I am told to encourage people to do, it is to check regularly when these spaces open, and I would not recommend that if it were to be weeks or months, Bruce told journalists.

By learning past administrations, Alliance for International Exchange, the CEO of exchange, Mark Overmann, urged Nafsa delegates to plan the possibility of a prolonged frost, reminding them of the apparent study of an apparent pauseon of 15 days abroad, which lasted almost two months.

We must understand why it is so disruptive and to what extent it is likely that it will cause chaos, urged Feldblum. What I mean from institutional leaders is that we were very concerned about the decline in yield because of what has happened so far.

This will certainly breathe an additional uncertainty among potential international students, so it was even more likely to see a drop in acceptance, she warned.

When they are in a hurry for more details, the officials of the State Department argued that the verification of the social media was not new: since 2019, the Ministry of State has asked Visa candidates to provide identifiers on social networks on the requests of immigrants and non-immigrants, they said, referring to all the other questions to consular officials.

Despite this, the last months have experienced an extreme verification of those who may have participated in pro-Palestinian demonstrations, waiting for this to be deployed to all international candidates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thepienews.com/us-visa-interview-freeze-threatens-incoming-international-students/

