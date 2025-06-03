



UK Medical Robotics Group CMR SURGICAL began selling with $ 4 billion in evaluation, as it was released in the United States, the world's largest surgical market.

CMR, headquartered in the UK Life Sciences, has hired torture to start selling processes in recent weeks, and three people who are familiar with this problem can attract the attention of large -scale strategic buyers.

Founded in 2014, the CMR competes with large -scale US rivals, such as intuitive surgeons on the surgical robot market slice, which is expected to generate $ 12.8 billion in global sales this year, according to the analysis of the management consultant Oliver Wyman.

In 2019, CMR launched its first product, a small portable robot that can be moved between the operating rooms called Busius. This year, BUSIUS has been used for surgery in more than 30 countries.

Earlier this year, CMR helped to fund the roll out of Busius in the United States from existing sponsors, including Softbank and Ally Bridge Group. This product was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration to be used in the gallbladder removal surgery in October. GE Healthcare's venture capital ARM is also one of the investors.

There was no guarantee that CMR surgeons would be sold because investors could catch the company instead. CMR refused to comment.

Potential sales begin when the British government is looking for ways to encourage investment in the life sciences, where new companies are often sold to foreign buyers rather than growing into large British companies.

Many hospitals other than the United States have been chosen slowly for using surgical robots due to the cost of machines, but have gained traction to use in certain gynecological and urology procedures.

This article has been revised to remove the wrong evaluation of the CMRS 2025 funding round and reflect the sound that the Tencent did not participate in the round.

