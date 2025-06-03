



The economic growth of the United States is likely to arrive the brakes this year, GDP slowing considerably due to the impact of the prices and the uncertainty of the Trump administration around its economic policies, the organization of cooperation and economic development, or the OECD said on Tuesday.

GDP growth is expected to slide at 1.6% in 2025 and 1.5% next year, a strong reduction compared to the growth of 2.8% recorded last year, according to the OECD, an international organization of 38 member countries which focuses on promoting economic growth.

Although US OECD forecasts do not mention President Trump by name, the report cited new prices as one of the main causes of the economic slowdown. The Trump administration policies, which have introduced new import rights to almost all foreign countries, increased the rate of effective tariff to 15.4%, against 2% last year, marking the highest rate since 1938, the group said.

Because prices are paid by American importers like Walmart, these costs are largely transmitted to consumers in the form of higher costs-which has prompted the OECD to predict that inflation in the United States “will increase in mid-2025” and will reach 3.9% by the end of 2025.

The consumer price index increased by 2.3% in April, because the prices had not yet had an impact on prices at this stage.

Without mentioning Mr. Trump, the OECD chief economist, Álvaro Pereira, wrote in a commentary that accompanied forecasts that “we have found a significant increase in trade obstacles as well as the uncertainty of economic and commercial policies. This strong increase in uncertainty has had a negative impact on businesses and consumer confidence and is to retain trade and investment. '' '.

The report added that the United States faced “biased downwards, including a greater slowdown in economic activity in the face of political uncertainty, higher pressure on the prices of price increases and significant financial market corrections.”

Global economic growth should also slow down to 2.9% this year and stay there in 2026, according to OECD forecasts. This would mark a substantial deceleration of growth of 3.3% of global growth last year and 3.4% in 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Aimee Picchi is the associate editor of CBS Moneywatch, where she covers commercial and personal finances. Previously, she worked at Bloomberg News and wrote for national media, including USA Today and Consumer Reports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/oecd-us-economic-forecast-trump-tariffs-2025-2026/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

