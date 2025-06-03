



The Historical Advisory Committee of the State Department extinguishes the accounts impartially of events concerning the foreign policy of the United States. Trump fired his members. NPR speaks with its old chair, James Goldgeier.

Steve Inskeep, host:

President Trump dismissed all the members of an obscure committee that helps to enlighten American history. It is the historical advisory committee of the State Department. It is a group of external historians who oversee the work of historians of the State Department who reveal old foreign policy documents. They publish red volumes filled with old cables or diplomatic telegrams, as well as files of meetings and letters and other things. Sometimes these documents are dry, and often they are dramatic, as I learned in my own search for books. James Goldgeier was appointed in this panel in 2020 during the first Trump administration. He told me how historians bring together their equipment.

James Goldgeier: They examine the files of the staff of the National Security Council, the State Department, the Ministry of Defense, the CIA. They look at all these classified documents. They then bring these volumes together, then they submit these volumes to these different agencies to be declassified. And our work as a historic advisory committee is to help whenever there are bottlenecks that may arise or give advice on the question of whether a document cannot be included because it is not downgraded, whether or not the meticulousness, the accuracy and reliability that we are supposed to pay attention.

Inskeep: How often have these foreign relations in the United States been the way the general public discovered something important in our history?

Goldgeier: Well, the most important thing that has happened since status in 1991 is that the main way in which the American government publicly recognizes historical secret actions. Thus, for example, the role of the government of the United States in the overthrow of the Chilean leader Salvador Allende in 1973. And therefore these volumes are partly a means of recognizing these types of actions, which, for a democracy, being transparent and responsible, is extremely important.

Inskeep: I'm starting to understand why someone could consider part of your work as controversial. They may think that some of the things you put in light are annoying for the United States.

Goldgeier: Yes, I don't see it this way. I think in fact, it is a good thing for the United States to extinguish these volumes and the documents so that people can see what really happened. I think it is a way, in fact, to counter conspiracy theories and disinformation.

Inskeep: How were you dismissed?

Goldgeier: The nine of us received an email from the Blanche house affair in the State Department telling us that, on behalf of President Donald J. Trump, she informs us that our service had been terminated immediately. It was April 30.

Inskeep: Why were you dismissed?

Goldgeier: We were not told anything about the reasons why we were dismissed, and by status, this committee is supposed to exist. The Congress forced the existence of this committee and the work it does.

Inskeep: So we don't know exactly why the administration has done, but we know that the administration has broader opinions on history. I look at one of the decrees of the president, entitled to restore the truth and mental health, and it is a long decree, but he maintains that historical revisionism has ransacked the heritage of the nation of, quotes, “advancing freedom, individual rights and human happiness,” saying that everything is intrinsically racist, sexist and oppressive or foser a sense of national shame. What did you think when you heard the opinions of the administration on history when it is taught?

Goldgeier: Well, I think it is the responsibility of learning as much as possible about this story. And even when this story puts us in an unfavorable light, it is important for us to understand so that we can move forward and that we can solve these problems. Acting simply as if these problems that disturb the administration do not exist do nothing to help us advance as a country.

Inskeep: It's James Goldgeier, professor of international relations at the American University. He was appointed to the Historical Advisory Committee of the State Department during the first Trump administration and was dismissed by the second. He is also the husband of Kathy Goldgeier of NPR, director of collaborative journalism. We also contacted the State Department and a senior official told us: “There is a plan in place to maintain the committee”.

