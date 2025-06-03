Rachel Reeves warned of the budget rules, calling for the UK to raise tax revenues.





Rachel Reeves has a risk of violating the budget rules after leaving a very thin financial buffer, the British superintendent warns that the superintendent of superintendents raises tax income.

The OECD urged Tuesday to reduce the growth of the UK's growth forecast and to strengthen the budget to strengthen the budget when the British faced a real risk of falling growth.

The OECD said the UKS economic movement has weakened, and the OECD has trimmed its growth predictions from 1.4 %in March to 2025 from the latest global outlook. The OECD added that the output will expand by 1 % in 2026.

Headquartered in Paris, the OECD said that a balanced approach to public finances should combine target spending reduction and new tax adjustment measures. This can include re -evaluating the council tax band based on the updated property value and removing the distortion of the tax system.

The government said that if the state of public finances meets the fiscal rules, it is a risk of serious decline in the outlook. Currently, a very thin financial buffer may not be enough to provide appropriate support without violating the fiscal rules if a financial shock is newly shocked.

The ministers deal with the budget of the department that spend the government next week, and Dowsing Street is also receiving a call from the MPs of the Benchbench Labor Party to reduce the planned welfare. In particular, if the budget liability office is lowering its growth forecast, it is likely that the pressure on Reeves will be strengthened in the run -up to the fall budget.

The British Treasury will face a higher debt and pay the burden on payments, the OECD said. The total government debt is expected to increase in the market share for the next two years, leaving more than 104 % in 2026 compared to 101.3 % in 2026.

To solve all these problems, you must work in terms of profit and expenditure, especially when the debt is very high. Lvaro Pereira, the chief economist at OECDS, said in an interview that it is very important to adhere to financial rules and to maintain financial training.

The OECD said it would be higher than the goal before the inflation reached 3.1 %this year and 2.3 %in 2026. However, given the lack of growth, the British banks should be able to lower their main interest rates from 4.25 %to 3.5 %in the second quarter of 2026.

The OECD added that the volume of exercise is weakening as the business sentiment worsens rapidly, and consumer trust remains. Meanwhile, even after the trade agreement between the Trump administration and the Keir Starmers SOUR, the investigation of the new export order plunged as the tariffs faced by the United States increased in the United States.

The UK was the fastest growing economy in the G7 for the first three months of this year, and interest rates have been four times reduced, but we are doing more work, Reeves said. I decided to go faster to put more money in people's pockets through a plan for change.

