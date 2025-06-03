



By: James Colgan June 3, 2025

Max Homa wore her own US Open bag in qualification.

Getty images

For a PGA Tour star, the final qualifications of Open US Open have obtained its title of “longer day of golf” at the hard.

Max Homa, the winner six times PGA Tour, wore his bag for two complete towers at the Kinsale Golf Club in Ohio Monday afternoon after a surprise separation of the new Caddy Bill Harke this weekend.

The news of Harke's split was reported for the first time by Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press, who was on site at Kinsale Qualifier, which is a home for PGA Tour Pro Fresh Off the Memorial Tournament every year.

“I talk much about golf very rather instead of all questions about the shopping cart,” Homa told Ferguson on Monday. “I'm doing well. I just did it 36 ​​years. “

Although Homa has chosen not to talk about the situation, the AP cited a source which said that Harke “had lost his job”. Homa, 34, and Harke had been twinned for less than two months – a section that included positive signs for the home game after five consecutive missed cuts to start the season.

Without shopping cart, Homa walked with its clubs on the back. He played well in the qualifier, pulling five under his two laps – although a three -stroke peer on the 36th hole dropped him from the American open field to a five -place board for the last place in Oakmont. He lost the playoffs against Cameron Young, then lost the playoffs for the two alternative places to hunt Johnson and Eric Cole, pushing his total from Monday to 38 holes played.

This is this kind of year for Homa, who changed his coach, Swing, Caddy and Gear for a better third in solo career at 2024 Masters. The changes gave a few moments of shine – including a T12 at the Masters and a Friday 64 at the PGA to start briefly – but also many moments of grief, like the end of Monday.

“It seems to be better than when someone stands next to me for any reason,” said Homa at the AP. “Maybe I should walk alone.

Homa found Harke a few days before the Masters, after a shocking split from Caddy for a long time (and the best friend) Joe Greiner. In the PGA championship, Homa hinted that the decision to separate was that of Greiner.

“I have always thought of ending my career when I am 60 years old and that Joe's 65, in a way in a way in a loop,” said Homa. “I hope he was going to follow the plush road and Caddy forever. So I never thought of [splitting]. “”

However, Homa expressed his optimism for his new partner and his understanding of “golf psychology”. Harke came to Homa on a recommendation from Caddy Legend Bones Mackay, who called Harke “underestimated”.

“Bill was great,” Homa at the PGA told. “It is really difficult to change caddies. I was talking about my wife last night. You are like a first day of relationship. You are there with him, the first day is probably eight hours. This is not exactly a normal first meeting.”

But not all relationships work. Homa and Harke will go separate while sport will reach the half -season of the 2025 major championship season. Homa hopes to find part of the spark which has highlighted its last three years on the PGA Tour – a mandate featuring a handful of victories and a pre -performance pair on the US Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup.

He will have the opportunity to quickly start the way again – he is on the ground for RBC Canadian Open this week, which will be in the course of TPC Toronto Thursday morning.

James Colgan

