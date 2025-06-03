Chinese nationals accused of smuggling “organic pathogen” in us





Two Chinese nationals were accused of passing a fungus in the United States that those responsible describe as a “dangerous organic pathogen”.

Yunqing Jian, 33, and Zunyong Liu, 34, were accused of conspiracy, smuggling, false statements and visa fraud, the American prosecutor's office for the Oriental District of Michigan announced on Tuesday.

The complaint alleges that Mr. Liu tried to smuggiate the fungus via Detroit airport so that he can study it in a laboratory at the University of Michigan where her girlfriend, Ms. Jian, worked.

The fungus called Fusarium Graminearum can cause illness in wheat, barley, corn and rice that can destroy crops and cause vomiting and liver damage if it enters food.

The fungus is described in scientific literature as a “weapon of potential agro -terrorism”, according to the office of the American prosecutor, adding that it is responsible for “billions of dollars of economic losses in the world each year”.

Officials also allege that Ms. Jian has received funding from the Chinese government for her research on the pathogen in China. They also claim that she is a member of the Chinese Communist Party.

The United States prosecutor, Jerome F Gorgon JR, described allegations as “most serious national security problems”.

“These two extraterrestrials were responsible for passing a fungus which has been described as a” weapon of potential agro -terrorism ” [sic] Heartland of America, where they apparently intended to use a laboratory from the University of Michigan to continue their program. “”

The investigation was a joint effort between the FBI and the American customs and the protection of borders.

Ms. Jian is expected to appear in court in Detroit, Michigan on Tuesday.

The BBC contacted the University of Michigan and the Chinese Embassy in Washington DC to comment.

The accusations come in the midst of tense relations between the United States and China, and only a few days after the Trump administration has promised to “aggressively” dismiss the visas of Chinese nationals studying in the United States.

Beijing also said that Washington “seriously raped a commercial truce reached in Geneva last month, when the two countries lowered prices on goods imported from each other.

Earlier this week, a Chinese student at the University of Michigan was charged for voting illegally during the October 2024 elections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c4gkdppymk4o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos