The Independent Water Resources Committee issues temporary results





The temporary results of the Independence Committee were announced today (Tuesday, June 3) ahead of the final report this summer.

Jon Cunliffe, chairman of the Committee, has set up five regions that think that a wide range of and fundamental changes are needed to reset the water resources sectors of the UK and Wales.

This is a closer decision of the government's clear direction, the strong regulation of the water company, and the decision of the water system, and more focus on the local community.

Commission conclusions and detailed recommendations will be posted later in summer. This temporary report presents the conclusions and directions of the committee. In the final report, some main decisions will deal with.

The findings were executed from April 23 to April 23 and received more than 50,000 responses from the public, activists, industries, regulators and other many.

Sir Jon Cunliffe said:

Regardless of how radical, a simple single change cannot provide the basic reset needed for the water sector.

We have heard that we have not acted not only in government strategies and future deep and systematic and systematic and interlocking failures, strategies and plans for the future, regulations to protect the bills and environments, and the failure of some water resources companies and its owners, as well as individuals and interests.

In my opinion, all these problems must be solved to rebuild public trust and to make the system suitable for the future. We expect this to need a new bill.

The five areas are as follows:

1. Strategic direction and plan

At the government level, there must be more clear and long -term directions for what you want in the water system. We want a clean and healthy waterway and must balance the various pressure on the water industry, agriculture, energy, transportation and development. To do this, the government needs to set the priority and time size of the system much more clearly than now.

Our water system rivers, the aquarie and the coast require much better planning and adjustment at the regional level. The Commission is currently considering the options to move from the complex planning process we hold to the UK's regional system plan approach, make better adjustment with local authorities and give a strong voice for the community. This means how to solve the contamination of a new infrastructure or the pollution of other sources, and to determine water more closely to the community that depends on them.

2. Handmade framework

The method has evolved in a fragmentary way for a long time. There are currently 80 laws dealing with this sector. As a result, legislative frameworks for water are complicated, consistent in places and very difficult to explore. The Commission sees strong cases of reviewing, rationalization and integration of existing laws, simplifying frameworks, increasing flexibility to regulators, updating standards, and expanding goals. This can include new goals for public health as the use of water in recreation increases.

3. Regulatory reform

The Commission believes that the fundamental strengthening and re -settlement of species of species of species of species of species is required by the introduction of the supervisory approach as found in the same sector as financial services. Currently, the model relies greatly on comparison benchmarking companies to evaluate efficiency and justify customer bills. The supervisory approach means that it supports the company when it proceeds in a deeper understanding of the situation and finances that make it possible early before the problem occurs and proceeds in the right direction. On the environmental regulation, the committee is clear that the committee should have a stable and consistent approach to the right technology, technology, and funding, and a competent regulatory agency that enables innovative solutions that provide the greatest environmental advantage. Most of the friction, cost and complexity of the regulatory system comes from the interaction of economic and environmental regulators with different remittances. The Commission is considering options for significant simplification and adjustment of regulators to solve this. In the final report, we will provide recommendations.

4. Company rescue, ownership, governance and management

The Commission is investigating whether it is necessary to do more work to support ownership, governance and management and transparency and responsibility of private capital companies, which may include a strong obligation to management. Additional recommendations are in accordance with the final report. According to the ownership, the committee is clear that the water industry should aim to attract and maintain long -term investors who seek low risk and low -yield investment. To this end, it is necessary to restore investor trust in the predictability and stability of the regulatory system.

5. Infrastructure and asset health

There is not enough understanding of the health and elasticity of water industry assets. The assets are not completely mapped, they are not needed, and there is a difference between the companies. The committee considers the new infrastructure elasticity standard at the national level and requires the company to evaluate and report asset health at a fixed interval. This means that the company is responsible for the long -term state and elasticity of these important assets, not to fix failure when the company fails.

Sir Jon Cunliffe continued.

I have heard a strong and powerful agreement that the system is not effective and needs change. I think there is a great need for ambitious reform of this complex and connected series.

I was encouraged to see that people are ready to participate in our work in all aspects of discussion. We look forward to it as we enter the last stage.

The Independence Committee was announced by the British and Wales government in October 2024 and operated independently of the British and Wales ministers.

We are supported by advisory groups in the main voices of areas, including environment, public health and investment.

