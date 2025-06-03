



By: Kevin Cunningham June 3, 2025

The driver of UPS and US Open Hope Nick Barrett were disqualified for the qualification for a dashboard error.

Richard Heathcote / Getty Images

Many Heartbreak highlighted the last day of the open American qualification on Monday. But you might say that the competitor who lights up the most is a UPS driver from Maryland. His open American dreams were destroyed when he made a rare and painful dashboard error.

The qualifier, Nick Barrett, was disqualified when he forgot to hand over his dashboard after the first round of his qualifier, which he described to Edward Lee de Baltimore Sun as “a total punch”.

Here's what you need to know.

Ups driver dq'd from us open qualifier

Barrett, a 31 -year -old man from Catonsville, Maryland, played his last qualification on the northern route of Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland. It was one of the 10 different final qualification events on Monday, which all included 36 holes.

At the Woodmont qualification, Barrett was one of the 84 golfers fighting to win four places in the US 2025 open next week in Oakmont.

Barrett still had a chance after his first round, pulling two out of 73 out of his first 18 holes. However, this score would never become official.

US Open Final Qualifing 2025: scores, host sites, notable players by: Josh Bertow

After his round, Barrett went to have a quick lunch when he was shock. In his pocket was his dashboard in the first round. He was supposed to have signed him and put him back to the marker's tent immediately after his tour.

“I got up after having a hot dog or something at lunch, and I felt my rear pocket, and I felt the dashboard in there,” Barrett told Baltimore Sun, “and as soon as I did it, my heart went directly to the bottom of my stomach.”

Barrett then went to the marker's tent, but it was too late. In the 20 minutes that had passed, its game partners had already signed their dashboards and the next group had passed.

USGA officials present had no choice but to disqualify Barrett, officially ending his hopes to play at the US Open.

He told the sun that it was “just a real ashamed that I could not return there”, and although he could not blame anyone other than himself, it was “a total punch”.

Consult Lee's complete story in the Baltimore sun here to learn more about the quotes from Barrett.

2 The stars of the PGA Tour suffer from sorrow with open American qualifications

While Barrett was a long-shot of fairy tale in qualification open in the United States, several major stars of the PGA Tour also experienced sorrow.

During the qualifier played at the Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club in Ohio, Max Homa and Rickie Fowler have both lost a playoff series of five men to miss the final of six American open places to win.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://golf.com/news/rare-scorecard-error-ups-driver-us-open-quest/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos