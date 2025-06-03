



Sir Oliver Robbins, permanent secretary of FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office) is in India, reviewing the progress throughout the UK and reviewing Indias comprehensive strategic partnerships. He met with INDIAS Foreign Minister, New Delhi's Shri Vikram Misri. [3 June] For consultation with the British-India Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They welcomed the wide range of innovations of partnerships since London's consultation last year, including historical trade trading announcements. Economic growth is the greatest mission of the British government. Both agreed to implement the joint vision of the two prime ministers for the ambitious partnership between England and India over the next decade.

This year's consultation included inauguration strategic export and technical cooperation dialogue to establish a mutual understanding of the system and agree to the future cooperation areas of major sectors such as technology and defense.

Sir Oliver Robbins, the top secretary of FCDO, said:

I am pleased that I am in India to help develop one of the most important partnerships in the world. In a more complicated world, the two governments are ambitious to raise this partnership to a much larger level. I am looking forward to working with Misri Foreign Minister to make it a reality.

While visiting, Sir Oliver is also expected to meet a wide range of Indian government partners, including the G20 and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Additional information:

Sir Oliver Robbins was appointed permanent assistant (PUS) in foreign, commonish and development offices (FCDO) in January 2025. As a PUS, he is the head of UKS Foreign Affairs and the top policy advisor to the Foreign Minister. PUS is responsible for the UK's FCDO management and embassy and high commission management around the world.

The United Kingdom and India agreed to a breakthrough trade transaction on May 6, which will redefine the next generation partnership, strengthen trade links, support jobs, and provide co -prosperity. The contract is already expected to increase quantum transactions of $ 43 billion to 2.55 billion.

The UKS Change Plan sets a milestone that can reach at the end of the British Government Council.

Please contact the media query as follows:

Cloe Barry, British High School Ms., New Delhi Shanakyapuri 110021. Phone: 24192100

Media Query: [email protected]

Follow us from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flickr, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-and-india-hold-high-level-dialogue-in-delhi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos