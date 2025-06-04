



US President Donald Trump has signed a prescription double prices on steel and aluminum imports from 25% to 50%.

The move increases importation taxes on metals – the main entrances to everything, from cars to canned food – for the second time since March.

Trump said the measures, which come into force on Wednesday, aim to secure the future of the American steel industry.

However, criticisms say that the protections could wreak havoc on steel producers outside the United States, trigger reprisals from business partners and have a punishing cost for American metal users.

A few hours before hiking, many companies that directly affected could hardly believe that the plan was progressing, hoping that this would prove to be temporary or a kind of negotiation scheme.

Even while Trump has progressed with the agreement, the United Kingdom has won the measures, leaving tasks on its 25%steel and aluminum, said Trump has reflected its current discussions with the United States.

“Always the question of Trump is: is it a tactic or is it a long-term plan?” said Rick Huther, Managing Director of Independent Can Co, a company based in Maryland, which brings European steel and transforms it into decorative cookie boxes, popcorn boxes and other products.

He said that he had suspended investments and feared sudden changes, and that price increases would lead his customers to turn to alternatives such as plastic or paper boxes.

“There are a lot of chaos,” he said.

The United States is the largest steel importer in the world, after the European Union, obtaining most metals in Canada, Brazil, Mexico and South Korea, according to the United States government.

During his first mandate, Trump imposed prices of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum, citing a law which gives it the power to protect industries considered vital for national security.

But many imports have finally escaped the rights after the United States has concluded trade agreements with allies and granted exemptions to certain imports at the request of companies.

Trump put an end to these sculptures in March, saying that he was not satisfied with how the protections had been weakened.

During Friday rally at US Steel Factory, he said I wanted to make such high prices that US companies would have no alternative than to buy from American suppliers.

“No one is going to get around this,” he said about the rate of 50%. “This means that no one can steal your industry. It is 25% – they can overcome this fence. 50%, they can no longer overcome the fence.”

AFP / Getty

Reaction to the United Kingdom and Europe

In May, imports and production rate of raw steel in the United States had changed little since last year before Trump raised prices, according to American Iron and Steel Institute.

But steel imports fell 17% in April, compared to March. And companies that sell metals in the United States have said they expected Trump's last announcement to an even more dramatic drop.

Trump's moves in March have already prompted Canada and the European Union to prepare to retaliate with prices for their own American products.

On Tuesday, Olof Gill, spokesperson for economic and trade in the European Commission, told the BBC that the two parties were engaged in intense talks to try to progress towards an agreement.

“We are negotiating difficult to try to do good business,” he said.

“We really hope that the Americans will return to this last pricing threat, as they have done on others, but that remains to be seen.”

In the United Kingdom, Trump's announcement has exerted new pressures on the government to resolve the current trade agreement with the United States, which was to offer a certain protection against Mars Metals.

Commerce secretary Jonathan Reynolds met the American representative Jamieson Greer in Paris on Wednesday.

His office said he was “happy” that the commercial talks protected the United Kingdom Steel from the latest functions.

“We will continue to work with the United States to implement our agreement, which will see the American prices of 25% on suppressed steel,” he said.

Gareth Stace, Managing Director of UK Steel, who represents Steelmakers, told the BBC that its members had already seen orders canceled and delayed following the 25% prices set up in March.

He warned that a 50% rate would be “catastrophic” for British exports to the United States, around 7% of global exports.

“The introduction of 50% prices immediately puts the aspects,” he said. “Most of our orders, otherwise all, will now be canceled.”

Economists have said that the US economy is also faced with damage because prices are increasing due to new measures.

An analysis in 2020 estimated that the prices of Trump's first mandate created around 1,000 jobs in the steel industry, but cost the economy 75,000 jobs in other sectors, such as manufacturing and construction.

Erica York, vice-president of the federal tax policy of the Tax Foundation, said that she expected to see even more extreme job losses.

“Some of the strongest evidence is contrary to the prices on intermediate inputs such as steel and aluminum, noting that they are much more harmful because they increase production cost in the United States,” she said. “It is just very stupid to double this type of price in particular.”

Chad Bartusk is director of supply chain management at Drill Rod & Tool Steels, a small family manufacturing business in Illinois, which provides around 800,000 pounds of Austrian manufacturing steel each year, to specifications which, according to him, are not produced in the United States.

Bartasek said he was currently expecting three containers from Rod Steel, who would have entered the United States without functions at the start of the year.

Since last week, he expected to pay tariff costs about $ 72,000. Instead, he plans a pricing invoice of nearly $ 145,000.

“I woke up on Saturday morning, I looked at the news and my jaw dropped,” he said about Trump's announcement.

Bartusk said the business had been stable until a few weeks ago.

But his business increased prices earlier this year from 8% to 14% to help cover the new cost of prices. Now, customers order more cautiously and had to reduce the hours for workers.

“It's a punch after the other,” he said. “I hope it settles quickly.”

