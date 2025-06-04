The Trump Administration plans to move Greenland from the US European Command to the North Command





The Trump administration plans to move Greenland to the competence of the US European Command to the Northern Command, several US officials said at CBS News.

The move from Greenland to the Northern Command, which is responsible for defending the fatherland, is a symbolic declaration suggesting a vision of Greenland as part of the defense of the United States only of Europe. In the eyes of the United States, the move treats Greenland more like Canada and less like a part of the Kingdom of Denmark. Politico first pointed out the planned move.

Trump's senior officials, including vice-president JD Vance, pressed Greenland to break from Denmark and fall under the aegis of the United States security, said sources. Vance visited the Pitoffik space base in March and had the management of Denmark in Greenland, accusing him of underinvest in the population and the security architecture of Greenland. The space base is equipped with a warning system to detect incoming missiles, and the Pentagon considers Greenland as essential to national security.

The American European command includes Europe, Russia and Greenland. US Northern Command is responsible for the defense of the United States and Alaska, in coordination with Canada, Mexico and Bahamas.

President Trump has not abandoned the idea of ​​acquiring Greenland, which he and other senior officials consider the key to American national security. When Vance went in March, Trump said: “We must have Greenland”. The president also expressed his interest in Greenland because of his rare earth minerals, which are necessary in electronics such as mobile phones and electric cars.

“We will make you rich, and together, we will bring Greenland to heights like you have never believed it before,” Trump told his walking speech to a joint session of the Congress.

But the vast majority of Greenlanders do not want to join the United States, according to the small survey. Its population of around 56,000 inhabitants is concentrated along the southern coast, and most of the country is covered with ice.

More CBS News

Eleanor Watson

Eleanor Watson is a multiplatform journalist for CBS News and producer covering the Pentagon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-administration-moving-greenland-u-s-european-command-northern-command/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos