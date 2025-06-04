



Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced last week that the United States government would aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students. Credit: Andrew Harnik / Getty

Graduated students, postdoctoral researchers and Laboratory of Sciences are in shock after an announcement last week that the United States government will revoke visas for Chinese students and that they contact lawyers.

International doctoral students make emergency plans in the fear of American immigration raids

In a statement on May 28, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that politics would apply to students who study in critical fields and those who have links with the Chinese Communist Party. Rubio also said that the government would revise the visa criteria to improve the maintenance of all future visa requests submitted by students from China and Hong Kong.

It is not clear to which Chinese students the policy applies or what criteria will be used to determine who is subject to policy. But the order could potentially have an impact on tens of thousands of students. During the academic year of 202324, some 122,788 graduates from China held positions in American universities, out of a total of 502,291 international graduates, according to data from the International Education Institute (IIE). The IIe performs an annual census of international students with funding from the United States government.

A spokesperson for the US State Department did not respond to the clarification request on what matters as a critical field. But in a press release, they wrote that politics aims to avoid the flight of American research, intellectual property and technologies. They added that visa arbitration is a national security decision, and prohibiting entry to the United States by those who could constitute a threat to national security or public security is essential to protect American citizens.

Legal action

Researchers and graduate students who spoke to nature, most of them in the state of anonymity out of fear, compared to reprisals, say that the Order of Rubios could devastate their research groups and upset the career of young talented scientists.

Scientific conferences leave the United States in the midst of border fears

Ken Ono, a mathematician at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, says that he has colleagues and upset students. Referring to the announcement of Rubios, ono says: it is a declaration that if you are from a certain country, you are simply not welcome and this message is devastating.

In its department, certain research groups are mainly made up of Chinese students. These groups could be completely decimated, adds Ono. But he hopes it will not happen. Ono says he expects legal injunctions to be deposited to prevent visas from being dismissed although he does not know who will deposit these injunctions or in institutions.

A scientist of materials in another university described the Order of Rubios as abuse of human rights, adding that this made it possible to do his research three years or more and that, on the whole, he would devastate American science and his position in the world.

He contacted his students to tell them that their establishment will do their best to protect them, he says. I still hope that the law and the regular procedure will hold, he adds.

A Chinese post-doctoral researcher in organic physics who has been in the United States for more than six years has declared to nature that she felt troubled and upset by the announcement of Rubios. She always wanted to stay in the United States and find a job as a full-time researcher, but at the start of this year, when US President Donald Trump took office, she began to look for options in other countries like Japan and Europe.

Her academic supervisor says she is looking for a professional lawyer to represent her students in case their visas is dismissed. She has five international students in her research group, and they are all nervous, not just those of China, she said. This policy will discourage everyone, not just Chinese students because they will think it could be them, she adds.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-025-01746-0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos