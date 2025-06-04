The British bank governor is expected to decrease this year in anticipation of interest rates.





The British Bank Governor said that the trajectory of interest rate cuts still fall despite uncertainty around the world on Tuesday, as members of the Financial Policy Committee have quized at the financial relief meeting on Tuesday.

Andrew Bailey said his main consideration of the most recent interest rate cuts was domestic inflation, and international drivers, such as the US tariff war, were also uncertain factors in bank horizons.

He cited the bank's most recent decision as a loose indicator of the British labor market.

He said the bank said, “You will see a decrease in wages this year.”

“Progressive and carefully and carefully, the line remains,” he added.

ThreadNeedle Street cut interest rates to 25bps last month, and MPC members divided three directions in the voting.

Further reading: Eurozone inflation is cooled to 1.9%in May. Interest rate cut.

The bank voted to reduce 0.25 percentage points by a number of 5-4 MPCs. The two members of MPC, SWATI DHINGRA and Alan Taylor, wanted to reduce 0.5 percentage points with interest rates.

According to the issue of future cuts, Catherine Mann, an external MPC member who voted for a 50bps cut in February, said that the bank is still far and how far away.

At the hearing, Dhingra said, “There is a general opinion that we do not need to measure the weight of the living standards.”

Theoretical basis is that as the financial market is getting more and more betting on additional financial mitigation, the price can be reduced by the bank rate almost a percentage point by the end of the year. This means reducing a quarter of the quarter points, and a transition from early positions of gradual policy changes.

The next British bank meeting begins on June 26.

