'Love Island UK' Season 12 Cast Photo: Meet all the islands.





ITV unveiled that islanders entered LOVE Island Uk Season 12 Villa.

The OG Date Show is back with LOVE's CEO, Maya Jama, and is trying to find soulmates.

This year's islanders are salary experts (MEG), crew (Helena), marketing expert (shakira), motivation speaker (Sophie), musical theater actors (MEGAN) Construction Manager (BLU), Personalization (Dejon), Personal Training (TONER) and Personal Employment Taxi Driver (Ben).

The summer season is celebrating its 10th anniversary of the date series and promises a lot of torsion throughout the season.

When is the love island Uk Season 12 Premiere?

In the UK, LOVE Island UK Season 12 will demonstrate on ITV2 on June 9th at 9 pm and start streams at ITVX. TheLove Island: Aftersun Companion Chat Show returns to the latest monopoly and behind -the -scenes stories. The weekly series hosted by JAMA also features Sam Thompson, all islands Amy Hart and Indiyah Polack, Joe Baggs and ASH HOLME.

In the United States, on Thursday, June 12, the new episode is dropped every day, with a 12 -year -old LOVE Island UK season.

Scroll the photo gallery below to meet TheLove Island Uk Season 12 islanders.

Alima Gagio (23): GLASGOW's asset management customer service manager

Alima Gagio (23): GLASGOW's asset management customer service manager

Ben Holbrough (23): Gloucester's personal employment taxi driver

Ben Holbrough (23): Gloucester's personal employment taxi driver

BLU Chegini (26): London Construction Project Manager

BLU Chegini (26): London Construction Project Manager

Dejon Noel-williams (26): London's personal trainer

Dejon Noel-williams (26): London's personal trainer

'Love Island UK' Season 12 Cast Photo Image Credit: ITV

Harry Cooksley (30): Models of Gold Trader, Semi-Professional Footballer and GUILDFORD

Helena Ford (29): Cabin crew from London

Helena Ford (29): Cabin crew from London

KYLE ASHMAN (23): STAFOFORD surgery

KYLE ASHMAN (23): STAFOFORD surgery

MEG MOORE (25): Suithampton's salary expert

MEG MOORE (25): Suithampton's salary expert

'Love Island UK' Season 12 Cast Photo Image Credit: ITV

MEGAN FORTE CLARKE (24): Dublin's musical player and energy broker, but currently lives in Brighton.

Shakira Khan (22): Works in Burnley's marketing

Shakira Khan (22): Works in Burnley's marketing

Sophie Lee (29): Manchester's motivation and authority

Sophie Lee (29): Manchester's motivation and authority

Tommy Bradley (22): Hertfordshire landscaping garden history

Tommy Bradley (22): Hertfordshire landscaping garden history

MAYA JAMA, host of'LOVE Island UK '

MAYA JAMA, host of'LOVE Island UK '

'Love Island UK' Season 12 Cast Photo Image Credit: ITV

'Love Island UK' Season 12 Cast: Harry, Blu, Alima, Tommy, Megan, Helena, Ben, Sophie, Meg, Sharkia, Dejon & Kyle

