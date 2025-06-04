The Canadians have cooled us on a trip – Mother Jones





During a recent event in Orlando, the governor of Florida, Ron Desantis, repelled the reports that the Canadians do not visit more and more from the state of Sunshine and underlined his recent family trip to Legoland as proof. I say that, as 80% of them were Canadians, said Desantis, according to Orlando Weekly. So were going to continue to be a destination.

Canadians are the largest proportion to 28% of international travelers visiting Florida and, according to the Canada Embassy, ​​are also the largest number of international visitors to all of the United States. But this comfortable relationship can take its turn. The new tourist figures for the first quarter of 2025 published by Visit Florida, a marketing organization that promotes tourism, show a drop in Canadian visitors by 3.4%.

Increasing tensions between Canada and the United States due to the Trump administration's prices and rhetoric on the adoption of Canada, because the 51st state has contributed to a change in travel models between the two neighbors. Canada flights south of Florida decreased by 20% compared to last year, Miami Herald reported. Visual Approach Analytics, an aviation data company, noted that Canadian trips had decreased by 20% at Fort Lauderdale airport and 12% at Orlandos Airport between January and March, with predictions from certain Canadian travel agents that the downward trend of travel not only in Florida, but for the rest of the United States, will not continue.

Immediately after Donald Trump was re-elected in November, McKenzie McMillan, consultant to the Vancouver-based travel agency, the travel group, said he had heard rumors of customers who planned to avoid travel in the United States. What was in the past ambivalence changed spectacular in early February, after Trump threatened to punish the prices and the annexation of Canada to become the 51st state. We immediately started hearing customer comments, he said. About 20 percent of spring vacation reservations for current destinations like San Diego; Los Angeles; Palm Springs, California; Las Vegas; And Phoenixwere canceled. Many have chosen to visit Mexico instead.

Stephanie Stella, owner of the travel agency Glow With Me Adventures, specializes in helping Canadians to book travel in Disney parks in Florida and California. This year, she too has seen cancellations of customers who do not feel ethically or morally, traveling to the United States at the moment, she said. I just made an email to a client to cancel a Disney World trip for September. Since the beginning of the year, his agency has seen at least 20 cancellations for trips to parks in Florida and California.

Florida has always been the best travel destination for customers from Micheline Robichauds to Adventure Away Travel Co. in Toronto. She notes that it can be difficult for Canadians to cancel trips that can be non-refundable and suspect that the real impacts of tension between Canada and the United States will be seen at the end of 2025 at the beginning of 2026. Already, it saw a 73% drop in travel requests in Florida. A main reason? They do not want to economically support the United States as a reprisals at the prices and a large part of the rhetoric that came out of certain political leaders with regard to the 51st state, she says. This caused a significant increase in patriotism in Canada.

The drop in Canadian tourism is not limited to Florida. Customs data and American border protection show a 17.4% drop in northern border travelers, Politifact reported. Mars Canadian statistics also show that 13.5% of Canadians in less return to flights from the United States compared to the same era last year.

McMillan says that around 60% of its agency activities are linked to the United States, with California, Arizona, Texas and Nevada among the most popular destinations. In recent years, when flights have started between Vancouver and Orlando and Miami airports, its agency has seen lightness on a trip to Florida because many cruise travelers in state ports.

So far this year, it has seen a 90% drop in future reservations in the United States. We have mainly seen a complete collapse of this company, says McMillan. Instead, Canadians go to Europe and Asia, many of whom also choose to go to the national level in other provinces. What started as a protest against prices and the protection of Canada's sovereignty has now become concerns about security and uncertainty of the increase in immigration application. The news of the 12-day detention of a Canadian actress on the American-mexic border intensified these fears, says McMillan. Speaking as a travel advisor, but also as a Canadian, I have never seen such a strong movement in Canada, where consumers change their habits so quickly and in such large numbers.

