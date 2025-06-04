



A Chinese researcher in Michigan and his boyfriend have been accused of passing a organic pathogen that can cause devastating diseases in cultures in the United States, according to uncharted federal accusation documents on Tuesday.

Yunqing Jian, 33, postdoctoral scholarship holder at the University of Michigan, and his boyfriend, Zunyong Liu, 34, were accused of multiple chiefs, especially in a conspiracy to fraud the United States, to go from goods in the country and make false statements to investigators, according to the complaint.

Liu entered the country of the Detroit Metropolitan Airport in July when the border officers found the pathogen, a mushroom known as Fusarium Graminearum, in its backpack, according to the complaint. The small tufts of reddish plant material were discovered in four plastic bags nestled in a bundle of fabrics.

American district courtyard

Liu and her girlfriend searched for the pathogen as a university student in China, according to the complaint. Since 2023, Jian worked in the molecular interaction laboratory of the molecular plant of the University of Michigans.

Liu first told the police that he did not know what the material was and that someone had to plant them in his bag, but he then told a different story, said the complaint.

Liu said he had intentionally hidden the samples in his backpack because he knew there were restrictions on the importation of documents, according to the complaint. Liu confirmed that he had intentionally put the samples in a bundle of fabrics so that CBP officers are less likely to find and confiscate them, and he could continue his research in the United States.

According to the complaint, Liu also said that he was planning to use the University of Michigan laboratory to carry out research on the pathogen. When the investigators spoke to Jian, she denied knowing anything about the smuggling of Lius or plans to search for the pathogen, according to the complaint.

But an examination of Lius and Jians electronic devices revealed WeChat messages from 2022 in which they discussed smuggling seeds in the United States.

I put them in my boots Martin, wrote Liu, according to the complaint. In a small bag. The Ziplock bag. Very small.

That's good, replied Jian, said the complaint. Simply put it for you.

During a hearing of the Federal Court on Tuesday afternoon, a judge ordered Jian to stay behind bars after the prosecutors described him as a risk of theft. Liu, who was not allowed to enter the country after the pathogen was discovered in his backpack, remains in freedom.

The FBI counter-espionage division conducted the investigation.

Fusarium Graminearum is responsible for billions of dollars in economic losses worldwide each year, according to the complaint. The toxins produced by the Fusarium Graminearum cause vomiting, liver damage and reproductive defects in cattle and humans.

American lawyer Jerome Gorgon said in a statement: the alleged actions of these Chinese nationals, including a faithful member of the Chinese Communist Party, are the most serious national security problems.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

The University of Michigan said that it condemns all the actions that seek to harm, to threaten national security or to undermine the critical public mission of the university.

It is important to note that the university has not received any funding from the Chinese government in connection with research by the accused, the university added in a press release. We have and will continue to cooperate with the federal police in its investigation and its current prosecution.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/justice-department/chinese-couple-charged-smuggling-biological-pathogen-us-rcna208658 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos