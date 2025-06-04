



The UK is strengthening support for Ukraine to increase the production and procurement of drones by 10 times to deliver to Ukraine this year.

Last year, more than 10,000 drones were delivered to Ukraine by the United Kingdom, and tens of thousands of more people were already delivered to the ambitious new goals of 100,000 drones in the current fiscal year. The 350 million records for Ukrainian drones are part of UKS's 4.5 billion military support this year.

As the Ukrainian army showed the effect of the drone war on President Putin's defense against illegal invasion, the UK has doubled its investment in drones with British defense companies, including SMEs that support the UK economy and jobs as part of the government's change plan.

The Secretary of Defense will convene a meeting of the German response and the Ukrainian Defense Liaison Group (UDCG) to announce that the United Kingdom will spend $ 270 million more to train the Ukrainian army, and 55,000 that provides 55,000 similar education that supports Ukrainian recruits for Ukrainian new employees for UK soil. We provided Ukrainian recuits above.

The Ukrainian unit confirmed that drones provided by the UK have helped to stabilize some of the fronts by regaining Russian attacks and protecting Ukrainian lives, and defensive information confirmed that drones killed more people than artillery at the forefront of Ukraine.

In addition, the Secretary of Defense will confirm 140,000 artillery ammunitions that have completed 140,000 artillery ammunitions in Ukrainian front troops from early 2025.

As part of the strategic defense review announced on Monday, the government announced more than 4 billion people on the British military's autonomous system and drone to learn the lessons of Ukraine. This follows the government's historical promise to increase defense spending to 2.5%of the UK GDP by April 2027.

The Secretary of Defense will join Boris Pistorius, the German defense minister, at a powerful UDCG meeting in 50 countries at the NATO headquarters today (Wednesday).

Secretary of Defense John Healey said:

The UK is strengthening support for Ukraine by providing a great milestone in delivering hundreds of thousands of drones and providing important artillery ammunition this year.

We are learning every day on the Ukrainian battlefield, where British companies use to develop high -end new drones to protect Ukrainian civilians and strengthen our own national security.

Defense is an engine for growth, and this government's plan to change the government is helpful to keep us safely in our homes and powerful overseas, and the UK confires that it is a world -class leader who quickly develops unmanned aerial vehicles.

In order to provide additional education and equipment for the Ukrainian army, the UK plans to invest 40 million people in the trust fund for the Natos NSATU MISSION in Ukraine, which is a framework country, which provides priority to the rapid procurement of preliminary parts and fuel for vehicles, training and consumables to support the army in battle.

Artillery is important for the Ukrainian war effort, and the Putin forces from gaining significant benefits at the forefront. It is essential for Ukrainian defense to secure reliable sources for artillery ammunition due to unprecedented tensions around the world.

Many drones built into the UK have been a new fiber drone, from the first -person views (FPV) drones to accurately attack the Russian target, to the interceptor drone designed to strengthen Ukrainian defense by destroying Russian missiles and drones to strengthen Ukraine's defense. By destroying Russian missiles and drones, we use new state -of -the -art technologies, from the interceptor drone designed to strengthen Ukrainian defense.

The United Kingdom also offers a cheap drone that can drop explosives in Russian positions. Between this type of drone and the FPV system, these two types of drones have been reported to be 60-70%of the damage that occurs in Russian equipment.

The UK is doing its best to cooperate with allies to strengthen its support so that Ukraine is in the strongest position as possible, so 4.5 billion military support will be provided this year.

