



On June 3, the South Koreans elected Lee Jae-Myung from the Progressive Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) as next president. This week, the Snap presidential election brings a certain degree of closure to the political drama precipitated by former president Yoon Suk Yeols Martial Law Declaration in December 2024. In the absence of elected leadership in the last six months, the president elected Lee must now restore the confidence of the public in South South Korea and stabilize the economy. He must resist the cycle of remuneration and revenge against political opponents when he confirms justice and responsibility. The new government must also pay attention to pressing foreign policy problems. Maintaining the American alliance in South Korea in the midst of difficult commercial negotiations with the Trump administration will be among the new highest governments.

Lee worked as a populist progressist throughout his political career, including a presidential race in 2022 in which he lost the election with a thin razor of 0.7 points. To capture independent and undecided voters following Yoons Impeachment, Lee moved to the right, presenting himself as a more moderate candidate. Although South Korean progressives have generally been pressure for greater autonomy from the American alliance of South Korea, during the campaign, Lee professed the support of the Alliance.

However, some in Washington fear that a quiet crisis will be prepared between Seoul and Washington. The conservatives and even certain centrists are skeptical that Lees bowed to the center and considers it as an opportunist than a pragmatist. Progressives more motivated ideologically within the DPK manager can also put pressure on Lee to create a distance between Seoul and Washington, in particular if the Trump administration reduces its safety commitment on the Korean peninsula or pushes South Korea beyond its comfort zone to dissuade China. However, the change of geopolitics and the interests shared on the policy of North Korea can also allow more flexibility and greater congruence in the alliance that currently perceived.

Towards pragmatic diplomacy

The pragmatism of foreign policy emerged during his campaign in 2022 when he called on a former career diplomat (and now a national assembly) Wi Sung-Lac as his adviser in foreign policy. The first information on the vision of foreign policy appeared in an article in foreign affairs entitled, a practical vision of South Korea and included a call for pragmatic diplomacy towards neighboring countries, including China. Although Lee recognized Beijing increasing the affirmation insurance, he argued that Seoul should cooperate with Beijing. In addition, Lee said that manifest antagonism serves neither the national interests of South Korea nor his alliance with Washington.

Quick advance until 2025, Lee has doubled pragmatism, a concept that Lee will probably use to supervise his foreign policy program. In particular, Lee has articulated its clear support for the American alliance of South Korea while demonstrating an opening to engage with countries with more contradictory relations with the United States such as China, North Korea and Russia. For example, on May 18, said Lee, it is clear that the South Us Korea Alliance should remain the foundation of our diplomacy and our security, and be further strengthened, but we must not go and put all our eggs in a single basket. Similarly, during his last presidential debate on May 27, said Lee, I believe that the foundation of Korea diplomacy is the Korean-American alliance, while calling for that it is developed substantially, gradually and future.

Perhaps a little more controversial, Lee articulated on April 25, Korea Alliance is indeed the foundation of the Republic of Foreign Politics and because the alignments of the block also have weight, trilateral cooperation between Korea, the United States and Japan is also important. But we cannot be unilaterally linked to those who alone, we must also maintain friendly relations with China and Russia with them, and cooperate with them. These declarations suggest a distance from the old diplomacy based on the values ​​of President Yoons towards a foreign policy of pragmatism.

President elected prospect on the American alliance of South Korea and foreign policy

Who surrounds Lee as his main advisers to national security and foreign policy can influence the orientation of the foreign policy of the elected president. However, the LEES declarations offer the basic contours of the DPK foreign policy agenda and its approach to the American alliance in South Korea.

First, the relationship of Seouls with Washington will continue to play a disproportionate role in the South Korean foreign policy. Given the nuclear threat and the current geopolitical tensions of North Korea in the broader Indo-Pacific position, the default position of Lees is to support the alliance. Even if the DPK seeks to wean from Washington, the United States remains the best guarantor of South Korean national security. As such, the DPK will do its best to work with the Trump administration to advance shared security interests. By extension, Seoul will continue to support the American-Japan-Sud-Sud trilateral unless a major incident is undermining bilateral relations in South Japon.

Second, despite the centrality of American alliances, expect to see more Seoul cover behavior between Washington and Beijing. China remains the largest trading partner in South Korea and is essential to the ecosystem of the nations supply chain. Lee thus aims to adopt a more conciliatory approach in China, and potentially Russia according to the outcome of a ceasefire with Ukraine, stressing the difference in the remoteness of the story of the previous governments of diplomacy based on values.

Thirdly, Lee indicated an opening to incremental commitment with North Korea while attenuating military tensions and restoring confidence between the two Koreas. Lee suggested establishing an inter -corneal mixed military committee and restoring communication channels to manage risks along the border. The posture of prudent commitment can align with Trumps' desire to reconnect with Kim Jong Une, but the two leaders are confronted with a difficult task to persuade Kim to return to diplomacy.

Fourth, Lee, like his predecessor, will seek to diversify foreign relations beyond the United States while dissociating from the global mantra of the pivotal state of the governments of Yoon. In the name of pragmatism and diversification, the new government will maintain the partnerships of South Korea with democratic nations, including the four Indo-Pacific Four (Japan, Australia and New Zealand) and members of NATO and the European Union. Likewise, Lee will praise the success of the development of South Korea, supporting the investment of infrastructure and Southeast Asia as well as sending a limited quantity of foreign aid to the developing world.

Opportunities and traps in the American alliance of South Korea

The immediate task of new governments is to negotiate a trade agreement with Washington and guarantee the commitment of the United States to the security alliance. The result of the trade agreement as well as discussions on the sharing of the Alliance burden will probably set the tone for American-Korean relations under South Korea under Trump and Lee. On the one hand, a victory for the two leaders of the trade agreement will consolidate the domestic legitimacy of Lees while improving South Korea in the eyes of Trumps. However, on the other hand, American unilateral requests in the absence of concessions can push Lee to bow more to Beijing, increasing the anger of the Hawks of China in the Trump administration. The Pentagon puts pressure on its allies in Asia to increase defense spending and strengthen deterrence against China. A Pentagon official recently recognized that the United States was aimed at modernizing the South Korean alliance by calibrating Korea from US forces (USFK) to dissuade China.

Lee and the DPK can withstand the use of the alliance or the USFK in operations directed against China. As Lee said, we must prioritize the national interest and avoid getting too involved in the China-Taiwan conflict, the idea is to respect the status quo and maintain an appropriate distance. However, Trump's administrations in the interest of the strategic flexibility of the USFK could open a door to Lee to carry out the long-standing guarantee of the DPKS to return operational control in wartime (OPCON transfer) of the United States to the South Korean army, especially if the Trump administration encourages South Korea to assume greater responsibility for its own defense.

Lee seeks to strengthen the American alliance in South Korea while defending more balanced diplomacy that improves relations with China and North Korea. The repair of fences with American adversaries while supporting the alliance will require a difficult deed of balancing, but between the pragmatism of Lees and prevails over transactionalism, new opportunities for cooperation of the alliance can emerge.

