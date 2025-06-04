The United Kingdom temporarily spared the 50% of Donald Trump steel prices





Mitchell Labiak

Business Reporter, BBC News

The United Kingdom has been temporarily spared by the executive decree of US President Donald Trump doubling steel and aluminum prices from 25% to 50%.

The prescription increases import taxes for American companies buying metals from other countries from Wednesday – but the levy remains at 25% for the United Kingdom.

However, the United Kingdom could end up facing the higher rate if its agreement signed with the Trump administration last month, which would see the steel and aluminum prices, does not come into force.

British steel imports to America are currently subject to prices, but the British government said it wanted to implement the agreement to remove them “as soon as possible”.

A spokesman said the government was “determined to protect British affairs and jobs”, but the conservatives said the order was a “new price” and accused the work of leaving “companies in limbo”.

Trump said in order that the United Kingdom needed “different treatment” due to the American Economic Prosperity Agreement (EPD) signed on May 8, 2025.

However, Trump later added that the United States could increase the price on the United Kingdom on July 9 or after July 9 “if it” determines that the United Kingdom has not respected the relevant aspects of the EPD “.

How we reached this point

February 10: Trump announces 25% of prices on all imports in steel and aluminum in the United States – new rights were launched on March 12, March 2: Trump announces that most countries – including the United Kingdom – will face a price of 10% “of” basic “on all

The UK's sculpture in the decree comes after the business secretary Jonathan Reynolds met on Tuesday the representative of American trade Jamieson Greer in Paris.

Last month, the United States and the United Kingdom concluded an agreement to reduce or suppress prices on certain goods, including the reduction of prices on British steel and zero aluminum and the reduction of import taxes on cars to 10%. The agreement has not yet entered into force.

The United States is the largest steel importer in the world, after the European Union, obtaining most metals in Canada, Brazil, Mexico and South Korea, according to the United States government.

With regard to the United Kingdom, America is the destination for around 7% of the country's steel exports of more than 400 m, which means that prices have a significant impact on industry.

The United Kingdom also houses suppliers of specialized steel products, who send most of their goods to Atlantic customers.

Uncertainty and confusion

Gareth Stace, UK Steel CEO, said it was “a roller coaster walk in recent months, weeks and days”, but that industry could “breathe a temporary relief view” that the United Kingdom was facing 25%tariffs, rather than 50%.

He said that “what we really want to happen is that these prices have been deleted” as agreed by the United States and the United Kingdom in May.

“We hope that this agreement can be concluded early enough,” he added.

Rowan Crozier, Managing Director of the Brandauer Metal Association Society in Birmingham, said that in the Cup, companies based in the United Kingdom would not see the same import rates as global competitors, but he warned that “large-scale damage” uncertainty was “the most damaging element”.

“This is one thing that the Trump administration continues to do is to create confusion, with the hope of obtaining an agreement,” he told the BBC TODAY program. “Essentially, our customers are less confident in planning before or to order what they need”.

However, he said that as a specialized manufacturing company, its American customers had no choice but to pay the prices at present.

President Trump has imposed prices on many countries since returning to the White House to try to encourage businesses and consumers to buy more American manufacturing.

Prices are taxes paid by important companies of goods from foreign countries.

Trump hopes that his policy will stimulate American manufacturing and jobs, but many economists have warned that this could lead to higher prices for consumers.

Alan Auerbach, director of tax policy and public finances at the University of California, said that more American steel production was not going to perform overnight. “

“In the short term, buyers will simply have to pay more for the steel they buy from foreign sources,” he said.

There can ultimately be more American production, but uncertainty about what the prices in the future will be like “undermine the aim of obtaining more American production,” added Mr. Auerbach, because companies need this certainty to make investment decisions.

Shadow secretary, Andrew Griffith, said: “Labor sloppy negotiations have left companies in limbo and this country simply cannot afford their continuous failure.”

