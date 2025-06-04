American prices of 50% on steel and aluminum come into force





The 50% American prices on steel and aluminum entered into force on Wednesday, one day after President Donald Trump signed an executive decree degenerating his world trade war.

The new prices entered into force at midnight on Wednesday, doubling the 25% samples in the sectors that the president had introduced in March.

Tasks on British steel and aluminum will remain at 25% listening to London after having signed a trade agreement with Washington last month.

Trump said on Tuesday that prices were needed to prevent the spill of foreign producers who would threaten national security.

The increase in the prices on the counter-contained the foreign countries which continue to unload the low prices, in surplus steel and aluminum on the American market and thus underestimate the competitiveness of the United States in steel and aluminum, wrote Trump in late Tuesday.

Additional tasks intensify the Presidents of the United States to reshape international trade, even if a large part of its commercial program remains in legal limbo. A court judged last week that he did not have the authority cited when he imposed his most radical rates on the Liberation Day on April 2.

The decision which has since been interrupted by a court of appeal has not affected sectoral samples, such as those of steel and aluminum, which Trump introduced by using a different authority.

Trump said he could still hit London with the higher rate if his trade secretary Howard Lutnick determines that the United Kingdom has not complied with the relevant aspects of the agreement after a deadline of July 9.

The president announced his intention to double the prices during a rally in a Pennsylvania steel mill last week, promising to erect a fence around the national metal industry that would actually lock foreign producers.

This means that Nobodys will be able to steal your industry, he told a jubilant crowd of steel workers on Friday.

At 25%, they can somehow overcome this fence. At 50%, they can no longer overcome the fence.

Policy has led to a rapid conviction in Canada, the largest supplier of steel and aluminum in the United States, where industry has warned in recent days of mass disruption and loss of catastrophic jobs.

