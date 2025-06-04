Irans Khamenei slams the American nuclear proposal, promises to continue to enrich uranium | Nuclear energy news





The Iranian supreme chief claims that the question of the enrichment of uranium remains the key to the pursuit of the independence of energy in Teherans.

The supreme Iranian chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promised that Tehran does not abandon his enrichment in uranium, rejecting a key request in an American proposal aimed at resolving a long -standing dispute on the Irans nuclear program.

The comments were delivered Wednesday in a speech while the United States and Iran continue to negotiate the details of a possible new nuclear agreement. The question of the enrichment of uranium has remained a point of collision in talks, the United States would have required a complete stop or a low level enrichment in exchange for the lifting of Western sanctions against Tehran.

The American nuclear proposal contradicts the belief of our nations in self -sufficiency and the principle of us can, “said Khamenei in his speech on the commemoration of the death of the founder of Islamic Republics, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1989.

Khamenei said that the question of enrichment of uranium has remained the key to the pursuit of energy independence.

Independence means not to wait for the green light from America and people like America, he said, adding that the American proposal was 100% against the ideals of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

He said Tehran would not ask for the approval of Washingt's tones for his decisions.

Some people think that rationality means bowing in front of America and going to oppressive power; It is not rationality, said Khamenei.

Why do you interfere if Iran should have an enrichment or not? You can't have a say.

On Tuesday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also said that Tehran would not abandon the country's scientific and nuclear rights, while disavowing nuclear weapons.

He said that these accuses of Iran proliferate weapons of mass destruction and destabilize the region with deadly weapons.

On Monday, the Reuters news agency reported that Tehran was about to reject the last American proposal to end a nuclear dispute several decades, quoting an unnamed diplomat saying that the proposal was a non-starter who failed to soften the position of tones on uranium or to approach Tehran's interests.

Tehran said she wanted to master nuclear technology for peaceful purposes and has long denied the accusations of the Western powers that he seeks to develop nuclear weapons.

The American envoy Steve Witkoff, who heads the American delegation in talks with Iran, said that President Donald Trump is opposed to Tehran by continuing everything, calling a red line.

A disclosed report of the United Nations shows that Iran has increased uranium production enriched almost 50% of the quality of weapons in the last three months. It is still short, however, of around 90% required for atomic weapons, but still considerably greater than the 4% necessary for the production of electricity.

Iran, however, rejected the latest report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (AIEA), saying that it is politically motivated and repeats baseless charges.

IRA is currently struggling with multiple crises, including a plunging currency, losses among the proxies of regional militias in conflict with Israel and increasing fears of an Israeli strike on its nuclear sites.

An inability to obtain a new nuclear agreement could see the tensions more increase in a Middle East already on the edge of the War of Israel in Gaza.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/6/4/irans-khamenei-slams-us-nuclear-proposal-vows-to-keep-enriching-uranium The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos