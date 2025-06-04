



The American envoy says that Syria's strategy will not be like the last 100 years while the troops withdraw.

The United States will close most of its military bases in Syria, consolidating operations in one place, as part of a political overhaul announced by its new special envoy.

Thomas Barrack, appointed by President Donald Trump last month as an American ambassador to Turkiye and a special envoy for Syria, said that the quarter of work marks a rejection of Washingtons during the century of failed approaches to Syria.

In an interview with the Turkish broadcaster NTV on Monday, Barrack said that the withdrawal of troops and basic closings reflect a strategic recalibration.

What I can assure you is that our current policy in Syria will not be close to Syrian policy for the past 100 years because none of these elements has worked, he said.

American forces should withdraw from seven of the eight bases, including those in the province of Deir Az Zor in the east of Syria, with remaining operations centered on hazakah in the northeast.

Two security sources told the reuters news agency that US military equipment and staff had already started to move. All troops are taken from Deir Az Zor, a source told Reuters in April.

A civil servant of the US State Department later said that the troop levels would be adjusted if and, if necessary, according to operational requests.

About 2,000 American soldiers remain in Syria, widely anchored with the Syrian democratic forces led by the Kurds (SDF), a key partner of the campaign led by the United States against ISIL (ISIS).

The SDF, dominated by the peoples protection units (YPG), a Kurdish militia, was a long -standing discord with NATO Ally Turkiye, which considers it to the Kurdistan Party Party (PKK).

The PKK, which recently announced its dissolution, led an armed rebellion of several decades against the Turkish state.

Barrack has described the homeless of a very important factor for the US Congress, stressing that group integration into the Syrian national army is now a priority. Everyone must be reasonable in their expectations, he said.

Since the eviction of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in December, the international commitment with Damascus has resumed under the new president Ahmed Al-Sharaa. Barrack recently raised the American flag on the residence of the ambassadors in Damascus for the first time since 2012.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized the homeless last week, accusing him of blocking tactics despite his agreement to join the Syrian armed forces.

