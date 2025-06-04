



The United States has doubled foreign steel and aluminum import prices at 50%, ahead of the criticism of key trade partners with a measure which, according to Donald Trump, is intended to relaunch the American industry.

After having quickly imposed and raised the prices on a large part of the world, only to reduce them, Trump last week refocused in the world steel and aluminum markets and the domination of China.

Trump signed an executive decree formalizing this decision on Tuesday. Strong rates counter more effectively foreign countries that continue to discharge at low prices, in surplus steel and aluminum on the American market and thus underestimate the competitiveness of the United States in steel and aluminum, said the order.

This increase applies to all business partners, with the exception of Great Britain, the only country so far which has concluded a preliminary trade agreement with the United States during a 90-day break on a wider range of Trump tariffs. The rate of steel and aluminum imports from the United Kingdom which is not classified among the best exporters of one or the other metal in the United States will remain at least 25% before July 9.

About a quarter of all the steel used in the United States is imported and the data show that increased withdrawals will reach the nearest American business partners and Mexico. They rank first and third respectively in steel shipping volumes in the United States.

The office of Mark Carney, the Canadian Prime Minister, said that Canada was engaged in intensive and live negotiations for these prices to be deleted.

The Minister of Mexico of the Economy, Marcelo Ebrard, reiterated that the prices were not durable and unjust, especially since Mexico imports more steel from the United States than it exports.

This has no meaning for the United States to take a price on a product in which you have a surplus, he said, adding that Mexico would ask for an exemption from the increase on Friday.

A few days after announcing its approval from the controversial takeover of US Steel by Japan Japan Steel, Trump unveiled plans for the rapid increase in steel prices abroad and aluminum.

Our steel and aluminum industries come back like never before, Trump posted. It will still be another great shock of good news for our wonderful steel and aluminum workers.

The senior EU officials hope that the block will always be able to earn an exemption from higher steel prices, with a crisis meeting between the EU trade commissioner, Maro Efovi, and the US trade representative Jamieson Greer scheduled for Thursday in Paris.

Although a 50% rate is considered insurkly for exporters, the sources in Brussels indicate that it is unlikely that the EU is immediately riding, given the delicacy of talks around other prices imposed by Trump in recent months.

The EU has the power to offer a package of tariffs of 21 billion prices on American exports, already agreed in April on the initial prices imposed by Trump on steel and aluminum.

With Trump, the EU has a common cause, the Chinese supply being considered one of the largest engines of the crisis engulfing the European steel industry, where the drop in demand forced enormous job losses among some of the greatest producers, including the Germans Thyssenkrupp Steel.

