236bhp hybrid with FaceLEFTED KIA SPORTAGE in the UK this summer





The updated KIA SPORTAGE arrives at the UK showroom this summer and can choose gasoline or hybrid power.

The Crossover, one of the most sold cars in the UK, has been re -worked to create new stabilizers such as Picanto, Sorento and Electric EV3.

The new processing consists of headlights similar to pillars, grills that are more blocked, new lights and more prominent bumper on the back.

The change is now slightly longer than before (4540mm compared to 4515mm), but the height and width are the same and the wheelbase is not changed (1650mm, 1865mm and 2680mm).

You can use two powertrain options. The entry level consists of a six -speed manual or a seven -speed dual -clutch automatic gear box consisting of a turbocharger 1.6 -liter four -cylinder gasoline engine that transmits 148BHP to the front wheel.

Range topping hybrids use the same gasoline engine, but the electric motor is fitted between the power plant and the six -speed automatic gear box. You can also have four -wheel drive (the same output), but the setting is combined to send 236bhp through the front wheel.

261BHP plug -in hybrids are not available at first, but are expected to return to the lineup in the appropriate process.

Inside the revised SPORTAGE, there is a new 12.3 -inch curve infotainment touch screen that runs the updated version of KIA's CCNC operating system.

There is also a new two -spoke steering wheel and a touch panel in the center is maintained.

The rear row is divided into 40/20/40, and there is a seat of 5, and the boot space behind the row is from 562 liters of gasoline cars to 587 liters of hybrid.

