Junior high school student, Mason Howell, qualifies for 2025 US Open

PGA Tour

Mason Howell may not have made a high school, but he will go to the US 2025 open.

Georgia's 17 -year -old high school hit his ticket for the 125th edition of the PGA Tour Major after a magnificent game in qualifications.

“It was one of the greatest moments of my life,” said Howell after the event.

Howell participated in the US Open Final Qualifying at the Piedmont Driving Club in Atlanta and crossed the course on Monday. The day is nicknamed “the longest day of golf”, because players must play two golf laps in one day, although it was hardly a problem for Howell.

He pulled 18 under the day for the day to end equally for first with Jackson Buchanan in the qualification event, pulling a 63 in the two towers. Even more impressive Howell did not have a single Bogey during the day. He sorted in the 18th of the Par-5 to top the day in front of several amateur players and PGA Tour older than him, including the 2007 masters champion Zach Johnson.

Only the five best finish of the event in Atlanta went to the US Open, and Howell is now released to play the Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania.

One of the best performances you will never see the longest day of golf … and it was a high school!

Mason Howell, 17, heads for Oakmont. pic.twitter.com/s0pskosmin

– US Open (@usopengolf) June 2, 2025 who is Mason Howell?

A 17 -year -old from Thomasville, Georgia, Howell has become one of the best uphill golfers. He is currently a junior on Brookwood High School, scheduled for his diploma in 2026. Even if his diploma is in a year, he is already determined to play at the University of Georgia at the University.

The Democrat of Tallahassee, which is part of USA Today Network, reported in July 2022 Howell took a golf club for the first time at the age of three and has played in tournaments since he was six years old.

“The tournament golf course was part of my life,” said Howll at the time. “I encourage children to start playing golf and put it because it is one of the biggest sports you can play.”

Last month, he was part of the boy's golf team who won the Georgia State Championship, the fourth title of the program in five years. Even more impressive, Howell won the low medalist in the state championship, winning honor in the playoffs.

Howell is currently ranked eighth in the boys of the American Junior Golf Association, but he entered Monday as 496th classified amateur. During his amateur career, he won the Billy Junior 2023 championship and fired 11 top-10 in his young career. He also won the future Masters in Alabama tournament in 2023.

US Open’s 2025 will be Howell's first major event. It takes place from June 12 to 15.

Publisher's note: This story has been updated with additional information.

