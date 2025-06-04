



Two Chinese scientists were responsible for passing a toxic fungus in the United States which they planned to seek in an American university, said the Ministry of Justice.

Yunqing Jian, 33, and Zunyong Liu, 34, are accused of conspiracy, smuggling, false statements and visa fraud, said the US lawyer for the Oriental District of Michigan.

The Ministry of Justice said that the pair had plotted to pass a champion called Fusarium Graminearum in the United States which causes the burn of the head, a disease of wheat, barley, corn and rice.

The fungus is classified in scientific literature as a weapon of potential agro -terrorism, said the FBI, and causes billions of dollars in losses each year.

It causes vomiting, liver damage and reproductive defects in humans and livestock, he said.

Jian appeared in court and was returned to prison to wait for a deposit hearing on Thursday. A lawyer who was assigned only to his initial appearance refused to comment.

In July 2024, Liu was repressed at Detroit airport and returned to China after changing his story during an interrogation on the red plant equipment discovered in his backpack, the FBI said.

He first claimed ignorance of the samples, but later said that he planned to use research equipment in a laboratory at the University of Michigan where Jian worked and where Liu had already worked, said the FBI.

According to the complaint, Jian and Liu, his boyfriend, both had done work on the mushroom in China.

The FBI said that the authorities had found a scientific article on the Lius phone which was entitled Warfare of Plant-Pathogen in changing climatic conditions.

The messages between the two in 2024 suggest that Jian was already taking care of Fusarium Graminearum at the Lab campus before Liu was caught up in Detroit airport, the FBI said. The university does not have a federal permit to manage it.

The United States does not have an extradition treaty with China, which makes it unlikely to arrest unless it returns.

American lawyer Jerome Gorgon Jr described the smuggling of the fungus in the United States as a national security problem and underlined the members of the Jians of the Chinese Communist Party.

These two extraterrestrials were responsible for passing a fungus which was described as a weapon of potential agro -terrorism in the Heartland of America, where they apparently intended to use a laboratory of the University of Michigan to advance their program, said Gorgon.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio promised last week to aggressively dismiss the visas for Chinese students, a decision condemned by Beijing as unreasonable and discriminatory.

This decision is part of a broader repression of immigration by the Trump administration. The United States has also said it would refuse visas to foreign officials who block American social media and have canceled visas for people who criticize Israel.

Meanwhile, Kseniia Petrova, a scientist from Russia at Harvard, faces a potential expulsion after she did not declare organic samples in her luggage when she returned from a trip to Paris.

Associated Press and Agency France-Press contributed to this report

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/jun/04/potential-agroterrorism-weapon-fungus-smuggled-into-us-by-chinese-scientists-fbi-alleges The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos