



The United Kingdom has announced major investments in response to defense against the era of new threats as Russia's invasion increases.

The UKS Strategy Defense Review (SDR) released on Monday includes new investments in nuclear warheads, new submarines and new ammunition plants. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the SDR will bring this country to fight against war.

STARMER said that the threat we faced now is serious, immediate, and unpredictable after the Cold War, and STARMER delivered a review from Scotland Glasgo.

The SDR described Russia as an immediate and urgent threat and mentioned China as a sophisticated and continuous challenge.

European countries are hastening to strengthen their army in recent months, in recent months, in recent months, in recent months, in recent months, in recent months, in recent months, in recent months.

What is the main feature of UKS Strategic Defense Review?

For the first time in 2021, UKS's defense review was led by former NATO Secretary -General George Robertson. All of the SDR's THE62 recommendations were accepted by the government.

Starmer said in this review that the recommended measures will move to a war fighting state, to re -center NATO's first defense posture, and to make a fundamental change in the army, including innovation acceleration.

He is in charge of all parts of society, because all citizens of this country have to recognize that the situation has changed in today's world, he said. If you want, the front line is here.

Weapon production and stockpile

The government said it will improve its reserve and weapons production capacity in accordance with the recommendation of the review.

A total of £ 1.5 billion ($ 1.2 billion) will be dedicated to building at least six ammunition and energy factories, with 7,000 long -range weapons.

As a result, the British ammunition is expected to reach £ 6 billion ($ 8.1 billion) during the current parliamentary spending only one component of all military spending, which ends in 2029.

New attack submarine

In addition, every 18 months, we plan to build up to 12 new attack submarines by the late 2030s as part of the Auchus Military Alliance with Australia and the United States.

This accounts for almost half of the expected expenditures summarized in the SDR.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) said it would invest £ 15 billion in its own nuclear warhead program.

New F-35 fighter jet

The SDR recommends procuring a new F-35 fighter, a sixth-generation fighter in collaboration with Japan and Italy, and the Global Combat Aircraft Program.

Use of technology to improve the army

Although the target of the army is almost the same, the SDR was recommended to increase the number of general soldiers if funding was allowed. There are currently about 71,000 people.

Instead of rapidly increasing the number of troops, SDRs are recommended to increase the number of things by using technology, drones and software by 10 times.

To this end, MOD plans to provide a £ 1 billion ($ 13.5 billion) digital targeting web, designed to collect battlefield data and enable faster decisions.

Investment in defense companies

For more information about the SDR, it will be provided to the upcoming defense industry strategy, and in the next few weeks, the UK defense company will be one of the big winners of the new SDR.

SDRs in the past have been a 10 -year review, but they suggest that the expiration date may be more limited.

The last SDR was published in 2021 and recommended strategic pivot toward the India-Pacific region, and was recommended according to strategic priority by deepening ties with allies such as Australia, India and Japan against the influence of Chinese people.

The SDR, which was carried out due to Ukraine's invasion of Russia, has set up UKS geographical priorities. For the next few years, they can change again.

Can the UK handle this defense expansion?

According to the cost and estimates provided to the SDR, the proposal to prepare for the UKS army will take at least £ 67.6 billion ($ 91.4 billion) up to £ 67.6 billion ($ 91.4 billion) by the late 2030s.

Before the announcement on Monday, the government has already promised to increase defense expenditures from 2.3 %by 2027 to 2.5 %. As a result, the cost of the SDR is slightly shy, which will increase £ 60 billion in 10 years.

The government said that 0.2 %of GDP will reduce overseas aid to increase defense expenditure.

Critics say that this will not be enough and the actions described by the SDR are similar to 3 %of GDP.

James Cartlidge, the defense minister of the shadow, has 3 %of the author's strategic defense review. [not 2.5 percent] GDP has established the economy of the plan.

In February, the Labor government had an ambition to raise defense spending to 3 %in the next parliament (after 2029), but Kart Ridge said:

According to researchers at the Institute of Finance, London -based research institutes, which raise defense spending to 3 %of GDP by 2030, will require additional £ 17 billion that the current and government have not yet explained.

But the UK may have to raise more spending than this. In a discussion conducted before the NATO summit at the Hague at the end of this month, NATO Secretary -General Mark Rutte is understood that member states are promoting 5 %of GDP on defense expenditures.

RUTTE suggested that 32 members of Natos would spend 3.5 %for Hard Defense by 2032 and 1.5 %on wide security, such as cyber.

In this pastor, we will make a big leap forward in front of the defense ministers in Brussels this Thursday. We will strengthen our suppression and defense by agreeing with ambitious new functional goals. According to NATO's briefing notes on Wednesday, he specified air and missile defense, long -range weapons, logistics and large land starting.

We are ready to face more resources, strength and ability, facing all threats and completely the collective defense plan. He added: It supports everything.

Should the tax increase in the UK?

On Monday, STARMER refused to rule out another raid on the aid budget to fund the higher military spending, and hoped that additional investments could be supported by creating more taxes for the economy to grow and pay defense costs.

After the announcement of the SDRS, Paul Johnson, director of the Financial Research Institute, warned that the prime minister should raise taxes in a terrible tax to pay for the plan.

Alternatively, the decrease in weekly expenditures in areas such as transportation and energy infrastructure can increase defense expenditures in other parts of the budget.

