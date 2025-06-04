



Gainsville, Virginie – American amateur champion Jose Luis Ballester, of Spain, joined Liv Golf and will do his professional debut this week during the Virginia event of the League funded by Saoudie.

Ballester, which relies on Josele's nickname, signed a multi -year contract, said Liv on Wednesday, and will be part of the Captain Fire Boules team by its Spanish colleague Sergio Garcia.

“We are very excited by Josele to join the team,” Garcia said in a statement. “Personally, I have known him since he could take a golf club and worked with my father as a coach throughout his golf career.”

Ballester, 21, recently concluded his senior season at Arizona State, Alma Mater des Stars du Liv Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson. He finished third in the classification of the PGA Tour University, which earned him a complete status on the Korn Ferry Tour, but Golf Channel reported on Monday that he had refused membership on the best development circuit of the PGA Tour.

Although he missed the Masters Cup in April, Ballester had a viral moment when he relieved himself in the Rae stream on the 13th hole by 5.

Ballester beat Noah Kent 2 in the 36 -hole American amateur final in Hazeltine last August. Although he becomes a professional, he keeps his place in US Open next week in Oakmont as the title champion for the best amateur event in the USGA.

Ballester joins Abraham Ancer and David Puig alongside Garcia on fireballs. Luis Masaveu loses his place full time in the team, although he remains in alignment this week because Puig has a back injury.

Masaveu has no status on another tour and would be forbidden to participate in PGA Tour events for a year after his last appearance of VIV.

