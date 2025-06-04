Before the UK doubled, it rushes to save US steel tariff contracts.





The United Kingdom is promoting the US to eliminate tariffs on British steel exports according to the transactions planned last month.

Secretary of State Jonathan Reynolds met with Jamieson Greer on Tuesday, Tuesday, on Tuesday, on Tuesday, on Tuesday, on Tuesday, to seek a deal to eliminate US metal tariffs on US imports.

Reynolds and Greer have discussed the fulfillment of contracts on sector tariffs as soon as possible, according to a statement from the UKS business and transaction departments on Tuesday evening, and agreed that both businesses and consumers on both sides of the Atlantic should soon begin to feel the benefits of the transaction. The statement did not explicitly mention the steel situation.

If the United Kingdom and the United States cannot reach the resolution, the so -called economic prosperity agreement, which was announced between two countries that did not deliver one of the main components last month, will be in danger. The agreement was sold as a trade contract to reduce tariffs by US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Kerstarmer, but it has not been effective until now.

Regarding the implementation of the agreement, the work is in progress, and Starmers spokesman Dave Pares told reporters that it is not known whether the British steel industry will face 50%of US tariffs on Wednesday. He said before the meeting between Reynolds and Griers, saying that his policy presentation depends on the United States.

The British steel industry repeatedly warns that the tariffs on US imports can further strengthen the survival of the sanctions against the world's excessive capacity, depressed steel prices and many major industrial sectors.

Trade Group UK Steel understands that last week's new 50% tariffs will be applied to all US exports, and these British steel plants are likely to be closed in the second most important overseas market until the exemption is secured.

Gareth Stace, director of the British Steel Bureau, said it was another physical blow to British steel manufacturers. Export companies are now afraid that the order will be canceled, some of which are likely to be delivered throughout the Atlantic Ocean as we speak.

Under the agreement announced last month, the British government said that the obligations for metals exported to the United States will be reduced to zero and automobile tariffs will be reduced to 10%. In return, the British agreed to quickly track US items and reduce barriers to agricultural, chemistry, energy and industrial exports, including beef and ethanol.

The agreement is trying to remove tariffs on steel and aluminum to save jobs and help the British industry, Pares said. This means that if the transaction is implemented, the steel industry will not pay tariffs on most steel products exported to the United States.

