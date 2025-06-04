



The Office of Civil Rights (OCR) of the US Department (OCR) has informed today the average commission of higher education states (the commission) that its member establishment, Columbia University, violated the federal laws of anti -discrimination and therefore does not comply with the accreditation standards established by the Commission. In accordance with the President prevails over the executive decree, reforming accreditation to strengthen higher education, the ministry has the obligation to quickly provide accredits of non-compliance conclusions linked to member establishments.

Commission standards for accreditation and affiliation requirements indicate that a candidate or an accredited establishment has or demonstrates … compliance with all applicable government laws and regulations. In light of the determination of the OCRs, the University of Columbia no longer seems to comply with the committee accreditation standards.

After Hamas on October 7, 2023, a terrorist attack on Israel, the Directorate of Columbia Universities, acted with deliberate indifference towards the harassment of Jewish students on its campus. It is not only immoral, but also illegal. The accreditors have a huge public responsibility as guards of federal aid for students. They determine establishments eligible for federal loans and Pell subsidies. Like the Ministry of Education has the obligation to respect the federal law of anti -discretion, university accreditors have the obligation to guarantee that member establishments comply with their standards, said US Secretary for Education Linda McMahon. We are impatiently awaiting the Commission to keep the ministry fully informed of the measures taken to ensure the compliance of the columbias with accreditation standards, including compliance with federal laws on civil rights.

On May 22, 2025, the OCR of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health and Social Services for Civil Rights (HHS OCR) determined that the University of Columbia had acted with deliberate indifference towards the harassment of Jewish students, thus violating title VI of the 1964 civil rights law. More specifically, OCR and HHS OCR found that Columbia failed and Meaning Jewish students against GRAVI students Consequently, these students refused equal access to the educational opportunities to which they are entitled under the law.

Under 34 CFR 602.20 (A), the accreditors are required to inform any establishment member of a federal conclusion of non-compliance and to establish a plan to comply. If a university fails to comply with a specified period, an accreditor must take the appropriate measures against its member establishment.

Background:

On February 3, 2025, the OCR launched a survey directed on Columbia University to examine whether the university discriminated against, allowed harassment or tolerated violence against students and professors on the basis of their Jewish ancestry in violation of title VI and its implementation regulations.

The title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits beneficiaries of federal funding to discriminate the basis of the race, the color or the national origin.

