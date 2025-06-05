Trump imposes an American travel ban on seven African countries





President Donald Trump prohibited citizens from seven African countries from going to the United States, invoking the risks of terrorism and the prevalence of overestime visa.

From June 9, citizens of Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Libya, Somalia and Sudan will be prohibited from traveling to the United States – part of a list of 12 countries in the world in the face of the measure.

Burundi, Sierra Leone and Togo are among the seven nations of the world to be subjected to partial restrictions.

The individual reasons for the designations of the countries are set out in a presidential proclamation, which cites overestimated visa for countries such as Equatorial Guinea and the Republic of Congo and terrorist concerns emanating from countries like Somalia and Libya.

In a video on his Truth social platform, Trump said that an analysis of “high-risk regions” supervised by the Secretary of State Marco Rubio found “the large-scale presence of terrorists, cooperating on visa security, the inability to verify the identities of travelers, inadequate records of criminal stories and visa rates and illegal inadequate” targeted.

“The recent terrorist attack in Boulder, Colorado, underlined the extreme dangers posed to our country by the entry of foreign nationals who are not correctly verified, as well as those who come here as temporary visitors and exceed their visas-we do not want them,” he said.

Trump said that the strength of restrictions applied “depends on the severity of the threat posed” and said that the list would be subject to a revision according to the question of whether “material improvements are made”.

Somalia, which, according to the proclamation, says that the American government has identified as a “terrorist refuge”, insisted that it was ready to work with Trump on its security problems.

“Somalia values ​​its long-standing relationship with the United States and is ready to engage in dialogue to respond to the concerns raised,” said Dahir Hassan Abdi, Somalia ambassador to the United States, in a statement.

This decision represents an enlargement of the travel restrictions introduced by Trump in his first mandate which focused on the countries with Muslim majority in Africa and elsewhere.

The president insisted that these restrictions were “one of our most successful policies” and had prevented terrorist attacks against American soil.

Another pressure on American-African relations

But this decision represents an additional worsening of American relations with Africa.

In a statement, the African Union Commission said that it “respectfully calls on the US administration to consider adopting a more advisory approach and to engage in a constructive dialogue with the countries concerned”.

The decision -making body of the African Union has said that it “remains concerned about the potential negative impact of these measures on the links of people to persons, educational exchange, commercial commitment and broader diplomatic relations that have been carefully nourished over the decades. Africa and the United States share mutual interests in promoting peace, prosperity and global cooperation. ”

“While recognizing the sovereign law of all nations to protect their borders and to guarantee the security of their citizens, the African Union commission is respectfully in the United States to exercise this right in a balanced manner, based on evidence and reflecting long-standing partnership between the United States and Africa,” he said.

In April, Trumps made dozens of prices from African countries as part of his overhaul of the “Liberation Day” of US commercial relations – the hardest nations affected by Lesotho, whose goods will be struck by a 50%rate; Madagascar (47%); and Mauritius (40%). These prices and others have been reduced to a universal levy of 10% for three months pending additional negotiations. But African countries have the impact of the tariff regime and possible effects for Africa and its main business partners such as China.

The high-level ambush of Trump of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the oval office in May, in which he pushed discredited theories on a “white genocide” in the country, has still stretched the links.

