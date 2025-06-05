Venezuela says that being in the United States is a great risk because countries respond to the ban on Trump travel | American foreign policy





Venezuela retaliated on the ban on travel by Trump administrations by warning that the United States is a dangerous place, while Somalia immediately promised to work with Washington on security problems.

The mixed responses occurred after Donald Trump signed a ban targeting 12 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran and Yemen, in a rebirth of one of the most controversial measures of his first mandate.

Being in the United States is a great risk for anyone, and not only for the Venezuelans, Diosdado Cabello, the Minister of the Interior of Caracas, said after the announcement, warning citizens against travel there and describing the American government as a fascist. They persecute our compatriots, our people, for no reason.

Dahir Hassan Abdi, Somalia's ambassador to the United States, said: Somalia values ​​its long-standing relationship with the United States and is ready to engage in dialogue to respond to the concerns raised.

7

The calls early Thursday to the spokesman for the military government of Myanmars did not receive an answer. The Laos Foreign Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comments, Reuters reported.

map

There was no immediate response from Iran, but Jamal Abdi, the President of the American Iranian National Council, said: the impact of the ban will be felt again by the Americans who have been denied the ability to see their loved ones during marriages, funeral or the birth of a child.

The move prohibited all in the United States by nationals of Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

12

Trump imposed a partial ban on travelers in seven countries: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela. Some temporary work visas of these countries are authorized, said its administration. The prohibitions would come into force on Monday, June 9, said the White House.

The African Union said that the prohibition would harm people's bonds, educational exchanges, commercial commitment and wider diplomatic relations built with the United States over the decades. He called Washington to adopt an advisory approach and to initiate a constructive dialogue with the countries concerned.

Trump said the prohibitions had been stimulated by an attack on flame for a Jewish demonstration in Colorado that the American authorities blamed a man who, according to them, was in the country illegally.

A woman who fled the Zamzam camp for internal displaced people in northern Darfur, Sudan. Photography: Marwan Mohamed / EPA

Several countries on the list of Myanmar, Libya, Sudan and Yemen are faced with civilian conflicts and a continuous territory by opposing factions. Sudan has an active war, while the Yemens war is widely spread out and the Libyan forces remain armed.

For citizens of war -struck countries like Myanmar, which has been seized by violence from a military coup in 2021, the announcement is yet another blow. He follows a freeze on the resettlements of the refugees announced by Trump in January, and reduces the scholarship programs that provided rare possibilities for young people to go abroad and to study safe.

A 21 -year -old from Myanmar, who asked not to be appointed, said his plan to study IT in a New York community college was in tatters. [My] The visit to the visa is June 25, but there was this last news in the morning, I felt upset. I couldn't do anything. It was my only hope, to study in the United States.

Pass the promotion of the newsletter after

Nesrine Malik and Jason Okundaye deliver your weekly dose of life and black culture from around the world

Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information on charitable organizations, online advertisements and content funded by external parties. For more information, see our privacy policy. We use Google Recaptcha to protect our website and Google privacy policy and service conditions apply.

After promoting the newsletter

He is now studying in Thailand, but his visa will expire in October and he is not sure what he will do next, because he is not sure to go home.

He had studied medicine in Mandalay, the second largest city in Myanmars, but fled after he was told that he would be enlisted by force to join the army.

I don't want to go to the army. Going to the army would be as if I am already dead. My name is on their list so I [had to] Get out of my country, he said, adding that his family stayed in Myanmar.

Young people have desperately sought ways to leave Myanmar after the largely hated military junta announced last year that it would impose a compulsory conscription to increase its number.

Aside from the fear of conscription, people live with the constant threat of military air strikes in many regions of the country, the consequences of a devastating earthquake that struck in March and the inflation of the sky.

Most people are unemployed, most of the students are hopeless, we have no future. I think our generation is just for the sacrifice, said the student.

The ban on trips was even more bad news for Myanmar refugees in neighboring Thailand, some of whom had been about to move to the United States when Trump suddenly suspended refugee resettlements earlier this year, said Joe Freeman, a researcher of Amnesty Internationals Myanmar.

Houses bombed by Myanmar military planes in Chin State, Myanmar, in December. Photography: Valeria Mongelli / The Guardian

Since the military coup of 2021 in Myanmar, 3.2 million people have been moved to the country, while 176,400 have fled to neighboring countries. Some had already made their orientations for the United States. They have already had their medical exams. They have already obtained their flight tickets and then as [that] The hammer descends, said Freeman.

The inclusion of Afghanistan has angry certain supporters who had worked to reinstall its people. The ban is of exceptions for Afghans on special immigrant visas, generally people who worked most closely with the US government during the two decades.

Afghanistan was also one of the largest sources of resettled refugees, with around 14,000 arrivals during a period of 12 months until September 2024. Trump suspended the resettlement of refugees on its first day of power.

Shawn Vandiver, Chairman and Chairman of the Board of Directors of #Afghanevac, a non -profit organization, said: including Afghanistan a nation whose people stood alongside the American soldiers for 20 years is a moral shame. He spits in front of our allies, our veterans and each value we claim to defend.

International aid groups and refugee resettlement organizations have condemned prohibitions. This policy does not concern national security.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/jun/05/venezuela-warns-us-is-dangerous-anyway-in-trump-travel-ban-retort The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos