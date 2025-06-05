Nintendo Switch 2 Live Update at the release date and purchase site





Open the image in the gallery

IVE has already spent time testing and playing in the new console (Jake Brigstock/The Independent)

Nearly 24 hours after launch, Nintendo Switch 2 began to sell out in the UK. Midnight drops have never been realized, but the console began to land quietly this morning, and now the competition with the watch has begun.

Argos still uses the same day click and collection in a small number of stores across the UK, but there are not many consoles. Other retailers, such as EE, were broadcast live, but Amazon, Currys and Smyths Toys were completely dry. The IM also sees consoles seeing inventory in Concoles and ShopTo, but you have to wait a little longer before receiving it.

The console is moving fast and the availability is uneven, so if you still want to catch one today, do not hang. Whenever this blog occurs, we will update this blog.

More Read: I got all the details of the NINTENDO Switch 2 stocks in the United States.

Nintendo Switch 2 Purchase location in the UK

ARGOS: Inventory with the same day click and collection EE: Current inventory for customers on Monday, delivery on 1 to 3 days of work: Current inventory, delivered from Monday, June 9th

Nintendo switch 2 specifications

Open the image in the gallery

I already nabed the console -the way to get you here is: Alex Lee/The Independent)

Switch 2 may seem familiar, but under it, a lot of things continue. The new custom nvidia chip runs out, so the game does not load faster, it looks better and more smoothly. You can get 12GB of RAM (rising from 4GB from the original switch), most of which enter the power ring game as well as the background.

The screen is still LCD, not OLED, but 7.9in is larger and 1080p resolution. HDR and 120Hz new refresh speed supports. The color bursts more and the butter looks soft in the handheld mode. In addition, DLSS -up scaling is built, so the old game looks better. Unfortunately, it supports variable refresh speeds, but it does not work when docking in handheld mode.

Nintendo Switch 2 Price

Open the image in the gallery

Switch 2 cameras allow you to see your colleagues when you play games even if you don't play the same game (Alex Lee/The Independent)

Nintendo Switch 2's own cost is 399.99 and Mario Kart World's main bundle is 429.99. If you buy a bundle, you can save 40 compared to choosing a game separately.

After all, retailers have bigger and more expensive bundles. This includes new switch 2 cameras (49, amazon.co.uk), professional controllers (74.99, Very.co.uk) and official carriers and screen protector (20.99, amazon.co.uk) and additional games and accessories.

Nintendo Switch 2 Launched Game

On the first day, there is a stacking lineup of the switch 2 game. Mario Kart World is clearly large, but you also have two games that actually test the MAMMOTH games such as the Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom and the Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition and Hogwarts Legacy.

Other launch day games include Hades 2, Split Fiction, Sonic X Shadow Generations, Street Fighter 6, Survival Kids and Suikoden I & II HD Remaster. Yakuza 0: Directors Cut, Kunitsu-Gami: Goddess of the Goddess, Deltarune 14, Fantasy Life I and Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD. Civilization VII and No Mans Sky are also here, and Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour acts as a new hardware mini showcase.

In addition, many old Nintendo titles have been patched with free performance updates, and the Wind Wacker, F-Zero GX and Soul Calibur II are now available through the new switch online Gamecube library.

Nintendo switch 2 stock tracker and update nintendo switch 2 unboxing

If you are interested in seeing what's in the box without touching the console yet, the game correspondent Jake Brigstock was provided.

Jake photographed a complete unboxing for you and took you exactly what you can expect when you arrive.

Indy100 Unboxes New Nintendo Switch 2

Alex Lee5 June 2025 June 22:15

Update for Nintendo Switch 2 Stock

It wasn't long before I updated you. The situation is quite similar. Although it is very sold out, the console can be purchased at Argos, ShopTo and EE.

One added to this lineup is ASDA. Supermarket was the only retailer with midnight stocks at launch, which was amazing. You can buy a standalone console now. I can't see the Mario Kart World listed on the website, so I need to buy it elsewhere. However, there are inventory throughout Amazon and the Argos board.

Alex Lee5 June 2025 21:51

Where can I buy Nintendo Switch 2 now?

Stocks are still sold out quickly, but a few British retailers, including collections and shipping next week, show the availability.

Argos has a console with inventory, and the same day click and collection can be used in the selected position according to the postal code.

EE is also listed in stocks, but it is only open to monthly customers and is delivered within one to three days.

In ShopTo, Switch 2 will be delivered from Monday, June 9th.

There is one bundle, but the wait is a little longer. Currently, the console purchased is currently shown on Friday, June 13th.

Alex Lee5 June 2025 18:35

There may be no inventory in the game

It doesn't seem to be able to buy Nintendo Switch 2 in the game anymore. The stand -alone console list is now redirected immediately with Main Switch 2 hub, and Mario Kart World Bundle Link leads to an indescribable error page. I lived early this morning, so now everything seems to pop out.

I don't know if it's a temporary defect or a game is completely inventory. At present, it is worth watching the default list page.

Alex Lee5 June 2025 17:33

Game Stock Update: A stand -alone switch 2 console is still available

Game still offers a standalone Nintendo Switch 2 console for home delivery and collection, but it's not the simplest option. There is no clear dispatch or pick -up estimation displayed at the time of payment.

Standard shipping costs are 4.99 and can be taken between 3 and 7 days depending on the location. The collection can also be used, but the annoying is still $ 4.99, and according to the game help page, the collection may take up to 14 days to arrive at the store. You can also pay the courier cost faster.

If the speed is priority, Amazon and Argos are still the best way.

Alex Lee5 June 2025 June 16:42

Who is the Mario Cartworld bundle?

Currently, only a few retailers can still use the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle, but each is provided.

EE has stocks, but it can be used by monthly customers. Bundles must be added to the mobile plan, and delivery usually takes 13 days.

Standard Mario Kart World Bundle is available for 429.85, but it is not ideal after the weekend because it does not arrive until Monday, June 9th.

Alex Lee5 June 2025 June 16:27

Amazon Switch 2 Stock Update: Bundle is sold, console is still available.

Amazon also fell from Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle. But the standalone console still has inventory.

If you are a major member, you may be delivered immediately tomorrow, so one of the fastest options is left.

Alex Lee5 June 2025 June 16:14

The standalone switch 2 still has inventory in argos.

It will be difficult to find the Mario Cartworld bundle in Argos now. Stocks are very uneven nationwide and have already been sold out in many regions.

In other words, there is still a decent availability of the standalone Nintendo Switch 2 console, and the click & collection is still popping up, but you may need to wait this afternoon or tomorrow morning.

Alex Lee5 June 2025 June 16:09

It is very sold, but there is a new bundle

I said it was volatile. Very sold out again.

But Ive caught another bundle, including Mario Kart World and Microsd. Of course, it is more expensive than the standalone console or general Mario Kart World bundle, but it can be a very only opportunity.

Alex Lee5 June 2025 14:09

The game has a click and collection

It was buried immediately at the end of the payment process, but you can select local games or sports direct switch 2 today. It varies from place to location and requires proof of identity.

Check Guarantee/Credit/Buddha Card Bank/Building Society Book Effective Passport Check Book Driver's License

But when argos lacks stocks on the day, this can be the next best option.

Alex Lee5 June 1325 13:50

