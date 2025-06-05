Claude Gov Models for US national security customers \ Anthropic





Presented a personalized set of Claude Gov models built exclusively for US national security customers. The models are already deployed by agencies at the highest level of American national security, and access to these models is limited to those operating in classified environments.

The Claude Gov models were built on the basis of direct comments from our government customers to meet the operational needs of the real world and have undergone the same rigorous security tests as all our Claude models. The result is a set of Claude models which includes our customers of unique national security requirements while maintaining the unshakable engagement of anthropic towards security and responsible development of AI.

American national security customers can choose to use our AI systems for a wide range of applications, ranging from strategic planning and operational support for information analysis and threat assessment. Claude Gov models offer improved performance for government critical needs and specialized tasks. This includes:

Improvement of the management of classified materials, because the models refuse less when they engage with classified information, understanding documents and information in the context of intelligence and defense has constituted skills in languages ​​and essential dialects

This is based on our commitment to providing responsible and secure AI solutions to our American national security customers, with personalized models designed to meet the unique needs of classified environments. To find out more about Claude Gov models and see how they can support your agency's mission, you can join our public sector team at [email protected].

