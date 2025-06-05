Phil Mickelson says there is a “great probability” that US Open 2025 will be his last on the Major





In June 1994, Arnold Palmer crowned his illustrious career open in the United States in Oakmont Country Club. Now, a little more than three decades later, another large golf course could follow in the footsteps of Palmer.

Phil Mickleson, a six -time winner, was recently questioned that US Open this year – who will be played again in Oakmont – will be his last.

“I didn't think about it too much,” Mickelson told journalists before the golf event liv in Virginia this week. “There is a high probability that this is the case, but I haven't really thought about it.”

Mickelson, 54, obtained a five -year exemption from the US Open after winning the PGA 2021 championship, where he became the oldest major winner in history at 50. This is the last year of its exemption.

Without exemption, Mickelson should go through the qualification process if he wanted to play in US Open of next year. The qualification process is a two -step system which includes a local 18 -hole qualifier and a last qualifier of 36 holes.

The USGA could also offer Mickelson a special exemption in the championship. This occurred in 2021, when Mickelson accepted an invitation to play in what was its US Open 30th.

“I don't know,” said Mickelson when he was asked if he would plan to go through the qualification process. “I didn't think so far away [ahead]. “”

There is another way, although unlikely, for Mickelson to receive an automatic invitation to US Open from next year. In February, the USGA announced that an automatic location will be given to the leading player in the Liv Golf's final individual ranking for the year (if they are not already exempt). Mickelson is currently 15th in the ranking.

If it is his latest US Open, it will be Mickelson's last chance to join Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gene Sarazen and Rory McILroy as the only golfers to make the big career home. The United States Open was the only major who escaped Mickelson, who won three masters, two PGA championship titles and an open championship. He finished second at the US Open of a record six times, more recently in 2013.

Even without ending the big career chelem, Mickelson's heritage in the game is secure. Its six major titles are currently on par with the 12th row of all time with the colleagues of the members of the temple of the renowned golf in the world Lee Trevino and Nick Faldo. Not bad for someone who did not win their first major before the age of 34.

Regarding his future beyond the United States Open, Mickelson said he hadn't thought about it either. He said that his teammates on the Hyflyers (the LIV team he capitais) gave him a boost of energy at this advanced stage in his career.

“Regarding my game schedule, I don't know the answer to this,” he said. “I think that my desire, my energy and my excitement to play, a lot has to do with the fact that I am in this team and that I spend time with these guys.

“I don't have an excellent answer for you. I will also be 55 years old in a few weeks, so I also want to be realistic there. I want this team to succeed. I don't want to hold it back. If I am not an asset, if I don't help, if I hold it back, then it's time for me to go better and do better.”

