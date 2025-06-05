



Zia Yusuf resigned as the chairman of the UK.

Yusuf, a donor and a businessman, said he resigned in less than a year at work because he did not believe that working to elect the reformed government had used his era.

His departure showed that Nigel Farage attempted to specialize a fast -growing party, and political competitors showed that reform leaders could not fall and work with other senior figures.

Muslim Yusuf ended after a dispute over a party dealing with a position in Burka. Runcorn and Helsby's new reform MPs, Sarah Pochin, pressed Keir Starmer on Wednesday, and said that Farage was a debate about Burqa in GB News.

A few hours before his resignation, Yusuf told X that he asked the prime minister to prohibit Burqa when Burqa was not his policy.

Yusuf said in a statement about X: 11 months ago I became chairman of the Reform.

IVE has a 14-30%volunteer, and has four times more membership and delivered historical election results. I no longer think that trying to elect the Reformed Government is using my time well, which resigns the office.

YUSUF is studying the new ELON Musk style government efficiency department (DOGE) reform.

Nathaniel Fried, a technology entrepreneur who brought a big Fangfar to lead this unit this week, also starts with Yusuf to confuse the waste of local governments.

According to Tim Montgomerie, a reform supporter and commentator, the chairman of the reforms became close to Farage last year, and the party leader was angry about the Yusuf. The Yusufs outlet will add to the impression that Farage is struggling to maintain a senior character at the party.

In the response, I sincerely sorry that Farage decided that Zia Yusuf decided to serve as the British president of the British Reform.

As I said last week, he was a big factor in our success on May 1 and is a huge talented person. Politics can be pressed and difficult games, and ZIA is clearly enough. He said it was a loss of public life with us, he said.

Farage says that Yusufs departed from GB NEWS and said that the chairs were sufficient and very separated before the Burqa Row.

He suggested that he was sad and paid for the Yusuf organization technology, but he had a weakness.

Farage said he was warned for his resignation. Farage said: From the point of view of employees, I think there is a little bit of an accidental way of thinking. He said that politics is different. And when you are from the background, he thinks he is from Goldman Sachs. Politics is not. Politics is not just about creating financial profits, but about thinking, creative, creative, and other things.

Was his interpersonal skills at the top of his list of attributes? But with me always, he knew that he was very polite and very objective in my conversation.

But Daisy Cooper, deputy director of the Liberal Democratic Party, said: Zia Yusuf seems to be leading the British province as an example by plundering himself. You must admire his dedication to the cause.

Already clear reforms can not be delivered for the elected community that can be climbed. Instead, they copied a conservative playbook that fights like a rat in a bag.

Sarah Pochin pressed the starmer on the Burqas of Commons. Photo: House

The Labor Party spokesman added: If Nigel Farage can't manage a few politicians, how can you run a country on Earth? He fell with everyone he worked with. Reform is not serious.

The chaos of reform is hoped that on the decisive day of the party of Scotland, Hamilton Scottish Parliament will make progress in the Scottish national party and labor.

On Monday, Farage had a Yusuv as an example of a reason why reform should not be accused of racism, as he spoke at a press conference in Aberdin.

I will remind everyone that the president was born in Scotland but comes from his parents from India. But we don't talk about race at all. We think that everyone should be treated the same. We are very strong against classifying people into different types.

Some of some reform members have already opposed Yusuf against his role at the departure of most of the right wing MP, Rupert Lowe. Yusuf collided with Lowe earlier this year. This caused Lowes suspension due to allegations of threats to the police reported to the police. I decided not to claim MP later.

Farage said he would eat a razor day rather than sending Rowe again at the party.

Yusuf is widely known in reforms for its specialization of political parties, hiring new people, building more points, and operating in a more enterprise manner.

But he also rubs some guards of reform into the wrong way in his management style.

Arron Banks, a BREXIT donor and candidate for the reform market, has been a potential successor as a Thursday night chairman. Despite the warm admiration of Yusuf, banks posted on social media. It is amazing that everyone thinks that they are responsible for increasing weather reform. ZIA worked very hard, but had a relationship with people. Cork will pop out of the party headquarters this evening. Reform must be on power

Yusufs' decisions seem to have not been planned for a long time. He interviewed the reform plan last week and interviewed to increase the birth rate by reducing the state by 30 billion and encouraging more children to fertile British women.

At the beginning of Thursday, Richard TICE, the deputy director of the party, confirmed that the reform was ready to cut government spending to about 35%of the national income of nearly 30 billion people. He told the public that Politics Inside Out Podcast had a big lie to the public that more money was the same as a better public service, and should be able to return the expenditure rate to the mid -1990s. 35%of GDP works more work, he said.

YUSUF also said that it can reduce the state from 30 billion to 400 billion over the weekend.

Dan Tomlinson, a no Labors Mission Champion for economic growth, said: First, they have announced plans to collide with economies such as Liz Truss, and now they promise to do bulldozers through public services that people depend on every day.

NHS, our defense, street police and criminal justice systems will be threatened with reform.

