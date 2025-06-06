



Washington The US Treasury Department has published its half-yearly report on the macroeconomic and foreign policies of the main trade partners in the United States. In this report, the Treasury examined and evaluated the policies of the main American trade partners, representing approximately 78% of the American foreign trade in goods and services, during the four quarters until December 2024.

For decades, unfairly -foreign currency practices have contributed to the American trade deficit and dug American manufacturing employment. The Trump administration has been clear that we will no longer accept persistent trade deficits and, thanks to the president of Trump management, we are starting to see changes in some of our business partners who could reverse these deficits. The Treasury will continue to watch closely if our business partners can act by exchange intervention, or non -commercial policies and practices, to manipulate their currencies for an unfair competitive advantage in trade and prevent rapid recovery from American economic force.

In accordance with the 1988 Omnibus trade and competitiveness law, the report analyzed the practices of the main American trade partners and concludes that no major American trade partner has manipulated the rate of exchange between its currency and the US dollar for the purpose of prevention of effective payment adjustments or to benefit from an unjust competitive advantage in international trade in the four quarters until December 2024.

In this report, Treasury noted that no major trading partner met the three criteria for an improved analysis under the 2015 law on the facilitation of trade and commercial during the four quarters ending in December 2024.

President Trump is committed to pursuing economic and commercial policies that will stimulate American revitalization marked by strong economic growth, the elimination of destructive trade deficits and the fight against unfair commercial practices. This includes the fight against unfair money practices which facilitate a competitive advantage, as an unjustified intervention on the currency markets.

The Trump administration has put our business partners to note that macroeconomic policies that encourage an unbalanced commercial relationship with the United States will no longer be accepted, and we will continue to strengthen our analysis of exchange practices and increase the consequences of a manipulation designation. In the future, the Treasury will use all the tools available at its disposal to implement solid countermeasures against unfair money practices, said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. In accordance with President Trumps America First Trade Policy, the US Treasury will be vigilant to identify and take measures against the handling of currencies and will continue to closely monitor a range of relevant macroeconomic and financial policies implemented by our business partners who propagate imbalances, contribute to errors in significant exchange rates, or lead to an advantage unjust competitive in trade.

Nine savings are on the Treasurys surveillance list of the main trade partners whose monetary practices and macroeconomic policies deserve special attention: China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam, Germany, Ireland and Switzerland.

Although the Treasury did not designate China as a currency manipulator in this report in the middle of RMB depreciation pressure, China is distinguished among our main trade partners in its lack of transparency around its exchange rate policies and practices. This lack of transparency will not prevent the treasure of the designation of China if the evidence available suggest that it intervenes through formal or informal channels to resist the appreciation of the RMB in the future.

Today's report is submitted to Congress in accordance with article 3005 of the 1988 law on trade and omnibus competitiveness of 1988, 22 USC 5305 and article 701 of the 2015 law of 2015 for the facilitation of trade and trade in 2015.

