The reform chairman of the British Reform Zia Yusuf resigns after visiting Kent.





The British Chairman of the Reformed British quit with a fellow member of the Kent Doji team.

Zia Yusufs' decision was asked about the ban on Burca.

Zia Yusuf resigned as president of the Reformed UKS. Photo: Ben Whitley/PA

Prime Minister Yusuf, who announced his resignation this afternoon, said that trying to elect the party elected by the government to the government does not use my time well.

His full statement said: 11 months ago, I became chairman of the reform.

IVE has a 14-30%volunteer, and has four times more membership and delivered historical election results.

I no longer think that trying to elect the Reformed Government is using my time well, which resigns the office.

A few days after YUSUF arrived in Kent, it led the release of the Parlon Musk, a similar British version of the billionaire Elon Musk, to examine the US Federal expenditure.

Nigel Farage is truly sorry for Zia Yusuf's decision to be a British reform chairman.

We are in charge of identifying waste within 10 political party control councils nationwide.

He announced on Monday that he will leave with Yusuf with his fellow Doge members, including KCC leader Linden Kemkaran and technology entrepreneur Nathaniel Fried on Monday.

Yusuf said that state -of -the -art technology will be used to provide practical value to voters, satisfied with the initial meeting, and the parties must convey changes from the public.

He said that there are many cases of waste, such as a council, such as a council, such as a council that speaks only to one bidder for millions of pounds or distributes 27 years of contract for highway work.

After the meeting, he said the bosses of the Kent County Council confirmed that millions of pounds were previously confirmed by the authorities.

According to the initial talks, last year, Kentonline reported about 2.8 million public funds.

This included the money provided to medical providers to take care of those who had already died.

Fried announced that he started at a party at X.

Zia Yusuf brings me and I think it's appropriate to leave with him. I am convinced that the reformed paper will succeed without me.

Speaking of KCC's resignation of YUSUFS, KCC's resignation, CLLR Rich Lehmann was confused.

On the other hand, the controversial flag policy and the hurry of DOGE presented in Yusufs twitter feeds elsewhere, so despite being an unlimited bureaucracy, he felt that he had a lot of goods in KCC instead of a regionally elected representative.

What is not clear is whether his intervention is after the cancellation of a significant number of meetings we have seen in the last few weeks.

Without the current policy announcement, we feel like the KCC administration feels like there is no direction, or in the intersection where we can start operating the council in the way they want. I hope the latter

Previously, Yusuf criticized Sarah Pochin, the latest MP of PARTYS when he asked Keir Starmer's question on Wednesday whether it would not appear to be a reform policy on Wednesday.

Zia Yusuf and Nathanial Fried are on Monday when Doge works at the authorities through meetings with KCC leadership in County Hall

YUSUF asked questions about social media. Yusuf said: I didn't know anything about the question or it was not a policy. I'm busy with others.

I think the party asks PM if the party itself can do what it will not do.

Following the news, the UK reform leader, Nigel Farage, said: Zia Yusuf decided to be a reform British president.

As I said last week, he was a big factor in our success on May 1 and is a huge talented person.

Politics can be pressed and difficult games, and ZIA is clearly enough. He is a loss of public life with us.

The labor spokesman said:

Reform ensures more liz Truss style confusion. Their $ 80 billion promises will lead to economic collapse and everyone will raise mortgage and bills. They can't be trusted.

Kentonline approached CLLR Kemkaran and presented opinions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kentonline.co.uk/kent/news/reform-uk-chairman-quits-as-doge-tsar-also-walks-out-followi-325362/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos