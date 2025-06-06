The Supreme Court rejects the trial in Mexico against American fire manufacturers





The United States Supreme Court blocked a legal action brought by Mexico who sought to play the manufacturers of American shooters responsible for playing a role in the fight of the country with drug cartels.

The court voted 9-0 to reject the prosecution, in the process, confirming a 2005 law which protects manufacturers from firearms from responsibility if the weapons they produce are poorly used.

The government of Mexico had argued that the “deluge” of illegal firearms through the border is the result of “deliberate” practices of American companies which, according to them, called on the members of the cartel with their products.

The decision cancels the decision of a lower court which enabled the pursuit, brought against the manufacturer Smith & Wesson and his wholesaler Interstate Arms, to proceed.

The initial trial of Mexico was filed in 2021 against eight firearms manufacturers, but affairs against six of them were rejected by a district court.

The Supreme Court has now rejected the full prosecution, agreeing that the case has satisfied an exception to the protection of trade in Arms Act (PLCAA), which limits the responsibility of firearms manufacturers.

In its complaint, the Mexican government has argued that manufacturers of firearms “provide firearms to retail merchants that they illegally know to sell to traffickers of Mexican firearms”.

He also said that manufacturers had not imposed any control on their distribution networks to prevent the sale of these weapons on Mexico traffickers.

The Supreme Court said that the complaint of Mexico “does not allege plausibly that the manufacturers of defendants have helped and encouraged illegal sales of firearms of firearms at Mexican traffickers”.

The court said that he had “little doubt” that certain weapons are sold to Mexican firearm traffickers. However, he added that the government had not been able to prove that the manufacturers “participate in” these sales, because its complaint did not identify any specific criminal transaction.

The accusation of Mexico was more general, said the court – that manufacturers help a number of “thug rifle merchants” unidentified to sell firearms illegally.

This case has been the first time that the court has adopted the PLCAA Shield law, which limits the ability of victims of armed violence to pursue manufacturers of firearms and dealers for the abusive use of their products.

During a hearing in March, the court seemed skeptical about the challenge of Mexico, with judges on both sides of the ideological spectrum questioning the validity of the prosecution.

A BBC American partner's investigation, CBS News, revealed that between 200,000 and 500,000 firearms made by the United States are treated in Mexico each year.

Almost half of the firearms recovered in crime scenes in Mexico are manufactured in the United States, said CBS, citing data from the American alcohol, tobacco, firearms and explosives.

