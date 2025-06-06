



Zia Yusuf, a self -proclaimed British Muslim patriot, leaves the party accused of promoting Islamic phobia 11 months later.

The British Muslim Chairman quit smoking after criticizing the party's calling to prohibit BURQA as a stupid Burqa.

I no longer think about trying to elect the Reformed Government, and this was published on Thursday X after being hit by Sarah Pochin, a British parliamentary member, asking if the Secretariat was resigned and whether Prime Minister Keir Starmer would consider BURQA.

Pochin saw the anti -immigration party that took place in the election last month. Some members have gained significant interests in the political environment dominated by the Labor Party and opposition conservatives, which are traditionally dominated by those accused of Islamic phobia.

According to the BBC, the new lawmakers urged Labors Starmer to consider the movement of public safety during the prime minister's debut on Wednesday.

Yusuf thinks of a stupid thought to the party whether the party can do something that the party itself will not do. Yusuf said in the later flare -up of whether it should be a party policy to ban Burqa in X.

Yusuf, a former banker and his own British Muslim patriot, has been a British chairman of the British Reform since the last few years and has surpassed the ship.

The Reformed Britain, led by the BREXIT campaign Nigel Farage, won four parliamentary seats last year, with the fifth parliamentary seat last month, the first market and numerous councils.

It is currently leading the National Polls before the Labor Party.

Farage said in X that Yusuf was a big factor in our success on May 1 and was a huge talented person.

The party's department was previously released.

In March, the reform mentioned the police about Rupert Lowe, one of the members of the National Assembly for allegations, including the threat of physical violence against Yusuf.

The prosecution later said that it would not be prosecuted for Lowe, which was later by the party.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/6/5/chairman-of-uks-radical-right-reform-party-quits-after-burqa-row

