Target by the ban on travel, many Afghans expect special immigrant visasExBulletin





In this 2024 dossier, Taliban military helicopters fly to celebrate the third anniversary of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, at Bagram air base in Bagram, province by bywan, August 14, 2024. Ahmad Sahel Arman / AFP via Getty Images Hide Legend

Ahmad Sahel Arman / AFP legend legendary via Getty Images

President Trump promulgated on Wednesday a ban on citizens of a dozen countries, including Afghanistan, where American troops were posted for almost two decades.

Even if the president’s ban on travel applies to Afghanistan, it includes an exception.

Afghans who served with the United States during the war can always continue what is called a special immigrant visa. Since the chaotic military removal of American troops in August 2021, around 200,000 Afghans have resettled in the United States, many as part of this visa program.

In addition, more than 200,000 Afghans remain outside the United States pending various stages of the demand process, including many of those who worked with the Americans.

These figures come from US officials and private groups to help Afghans wish to move to the United States, including Afghanevac, a defense group that maintains statistics on the number of Afghan nationals trying to reinstall.

The President's proclamation also develops exceptions for people already in the United States looking for asylum. Although it does not deal with the resettlement of refugees, the United States has interrupted almost all refugee programs under another decree.

Many Afghans in search of SIV and the status of refugees say that they fear their security under the domination of the Taliban in the country.

Trump quoted the need to deal with the threat of terrorism as a catalyst for the prohibition of traveling, the white house information sheet specifically noting on Afghanistan: “The Taliban, a specially designated global terrorist group (SDGT), controls Afghanistan. Afghanistan has no competent or cooperative measures for the adoption of passports or civilians and No appropriate or cooperative trials for the adoption of passports or civil documents and has no appropriate trials or vetratic.

The administration has also cited visa statistics in its reasoning for the inclusion of Afghanistan.

A separate program giving Afghan nationals the temporary protected status in the United States expired in May, with a final termination scheduled for July 14. In a press release at a time when the end of this status was announced, internal security secretary Kristi Noem said: “Afghanistan has had an improvement in the security situation, and its stabilisat economy [Afghans] to return to their country of origin. “”

The press release also explained that Noem “determined that the permit to allow Afghan nationals to stay temporarily in the United States is contrary to the national interest of the United States”.

The chief of Afghanevac, a veteran of the navy, Shawn Vandiver, described the ban as a tripper “betrayal”.

“This ban does not do anything to protect the Americans. It punishes the Afghan allies, family members, students, professionals and humanitarian words from which they have already been promised a security path,” he said in a statement.

