American army vehicle displaying the word kafir in northeast Syria considered a provocation





Residents of northeast Syria described an American military vehicle that is patrolling in the region and displaying the word “Kafir” – unfaithful in Arabic – on its front as “offensive” and a “provocation”.

The Middle East Eye observed the vehicle, which also showed a Christian cross, the morning of May 31 near the city of Rasakah, as part of a convoy of a dozen armored vehicles carrying the American flag. Shortly after, the American soldiers arrested the car with the MEE team and asked that they stop photographing the convoy, offering no explanation.

The word “kafir” has acquired global notoriety by its frequent use by the Islamic State (IS) and other extremist groups during the Syrian civil war, where it was used to justify violence against them is considered non-believers-including Muslims who do not share their ideology.

Nevertheless, the residents interpreted the display of the word “Kafir” as the soldiers deliberately identifying themselves as infidels to make a declaration to the local population – despite the fact that they are no longer present in the region.

It is a provocation. We have nothing to do with it, we don't consider Americans as Kuffar [plural of kafir]And even less than Christians who have always lived in Syria, “a 34 -year -old Kurdish woman told Mee Jihan.

New Mee Newsletter: Jerusalem Disputch Register to get the latest ideas and analyzes on Israel-Palestine, alongside Turkey unpacked and other MEE newsletters

It's so stupid that it is difficult to analyze the message behind.

Mohammed, 42, said: “Unfortunately, this reflects the hatred that Muslims have faced the Americans since September 11, and the way they perceive us.”

In the United States to reduce military presence

It is not clear if the graffiti were painted during the period when it is still controlled by large parts of Syria, or, as some interviewees have suggested, by young Syrians, with or without the approval of the American soldiers, “just to provoke the extremists”.

MEE contacted the American administration to comment but did not receive an answer at the time of publication.

Israeli requests repulsed American to keep more American troops in northeast Syria, sources say sources

Learn more

Graffiti echoes the controversy triggered in March by a tattoo on the biceps of the US Secretary for Defense Pete Hegseth, featuring the word “Kafir” under a slogan associated with the crusades. The tattoo has been widely criticized as Islamophobic.

On Tuesday, Thomas Barrack, the American special envoy to Syria, announced that the United States would reduce its military presence in the country, going from eight three bases, with the final goal of maintaining a single base, in the Raskah region.

What I can assure you is that our current policy in Syria will not be close to Syrian policy for the past 100 years because none of these elements has worked, said Barrack.

There are currently around 2,000 American soldiers in Syria, deployed to support the fight against IS. This number should be divided by two.

The residents interviewed by MEE reported that many American vehicles had already left the military bases of Deir Ezzor and Rmeilan, would head towards Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/us-army-vehicle-displaying-word-kafir-northeast-syria-seen-provocation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos