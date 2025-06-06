Reform MPS Burqa Ban Question Dumb | British reform





Zia Yusuf Chairman Zia Yusuf, along with the prime minister, demanded that the prime minister would ban Burqa, and the line was cut in the UK.

Sarah Pochin, who recently won the elections of Runcon and Helsby, asked Keir Starmer at Congress on Wednesday. Considering that the prime ministers seek to strengthen their strategic coordination with our European neighbors, will he prohibit BURQA to follow the leads of France, Denmark, Belgium and others for the benefit of public safety?

Her calling out of some MPs crying, and it was clear that reform could later be part of a party policy, not parties.

Party leader Nigel Farage later measured the weight at GB News. I do not think that the face cover of public places is meaningful, and we think that the debate about this is necessary.

But Yusuf suggested that the question should not be raised in response to the idea of ​​X Thursday X.

It is not related to me. I didn't know anything about the question or it was not a policy. I'm busy with others. I think the party asks PM if the party itself can do what it will not do.

The reform spokesman said that Yusuf did not personally criticize the inclusion as the party's stupid task, and all parties include people who took different stances on policy issues.

However, a few months after Rupert Lowe, one of the party MPs, booted with a discrepancy between Yusuf and Farage, it is the latest sign of discord in reform.

Lowe, which is now independent, takes a more sympathetic approach to the extreme stirring machine, Tommy Robinson, and has a view to defend the mass deportation of those who moved to the UK.

On Thursday, Lowe supported the Burqa ban. Burqa is a political symbol. It represents a deep, patriarchal and unpleasant worldview that does not take place in our society. We must defend the freedom of girls and women born to a culture with rules, not choice. Ban Burqa.

This idea was also approved by Nick Timothy, a Tory MP and a former principal of Theresa May.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2025/jun/05/reform-uk-row-as-party-chair-labels-new-mps-call-for-a-burqa-ban-dumb The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos