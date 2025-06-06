



The United States places sanctions against four judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) for what it called its illegitimate actions targeting the United States and Israel.

The Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, announced the sanctions on Thursday in a statement. They target Salomy Balunghi Bossa in Uganda, Luz del Carmen Ibez Carranza from Peru, Reine Adelaide Sophie Alapini-Gansou du Benin and Beti Hohler de Slovenie.

Donald Trump ordered the officials of the cabinet to write sanctions against the ICC after the court published arrest mandates against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and former Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant. They were accused of supervising an Israeli offensive during the Gaza conflict which caused famine and understood the commission of war crimes.

Two of the sanctioned judges authorized arrest mandates against Netanyahu and Gallant, and two authorized an ICC investigation into American personnel abuse in Afghanistan.

As judges of the ICC, these four individuals have actively engaged in the illegitimate and baseless actions of the ICC targeting America or our close ally, Israel, said Rubio. The ICC is politicized and falsely claims the discretionary power without hindrances to investigate, invoice and continue nationals of the United States and our allies. This dangerous affirmation and abuse of power affects the sovereignty and national security of the United States and our allies, including Israel.

The decision to move forward with the sanctions will increase the quarrel of Trumps with the court and other international organizations, which he has largely rejected as politicized.

The United States has already sanctioned the chief prosecutor of the ICCS, Karim Khan, because of his role in the continuation of arrest mandates against Netanyahu and Gallant. These sanctions led Khan to lose access to his email and bank accounts were frozen, reported the Associated Press earlier this month. The Americans who work for the Hague -based court were warned that they could be arrested if they set foot on American soil.

From left to right, rear row: Queen Alapini-Gansou, Luz del Carmen Ibez Carranza and Solomy Balunghi Bossa are three of the four ICC judges sanctioned by the United States. Photograph: SEM Van der Wal / ANP / AFP / Getty Images

In a statement, the ICC said it deplored new sanctions designations.

These measures are a clear attempt to undermine the independence of an international judicial institution which operates under the mandate of 125 states parties of all corners of the globe, said the ICC.

Targeting those who work for responsibility do nothing to help civilians trapped in the conflict, the press release continued. This only encourages those who believe they can act with impunity. These sanctions are not only intended for designated persons, but they also target all those who support the court, including nationals and corporate entities of the parts of the States. They are intended for innocent victims in all situations before the court, as well as in the rule of law, peace, security and prevention of the most serious crimes that shock the conscience of humanity.

Danya Chaikel, representative of the International Federation of Human Rights at the ICC, said that the types of sanctions imposed by the Trump administration had been initially designed to disturb terrorist networks such as the Islamic State, arms traffickers and human rights aggressors, and not international justice institutions.

Using them against CPI officials represents a dangerous abusive use of executive power and deforms their objective, it sends the scary message that the application of mass atrocities can make you punish, while as you precede international crimes, can protect you.

James Goldston, Executive Director of Open Societies Justice Initiative and former CPI prosecutor, said: As a last resort court, the ICC is the only place that the victims of the most serious crimes can turn when other paths have failed them in their search for truth and justice. These new designations of ICC judges threaten their hopes and embed the authors. Sanctions against CPI officials are a betrayal of the proud commitment of the Americas towards the rule of law and international justice.

