



Moving from New York City to London is not a big cultural shock to me. The language and lifestyle are basically the same, and the only main difference I noticed is the call with the accent.

But since I moved in January, grocery shopping has been quite surprised.

From the difference in business time to the product availability and arrangement, all the methods of the British grocery shopping threw me into a loop.

Some stock items seem more difficult to come. I learned that in the UK, half and half were not actually used, and Italian sausages could be more difficult to find. Image Party/Shutter Stock

I live in a large neighborhood outside the central London, and there are five grocery stores within the walk. So, when I say my favorite grocery store can't find it nearby, I don't have enough attempts.

I was shocked by the fact that there were no half and half in the UK. In particular, my boyfriend (now my husband) was preparing a morning coffee a few years ago.

Only after I expressed confusion about not finding it at a grocery store, I learned that he was mixing me with a customized harmony between milk and cream.

I also knew that Italian sausages were more difficult to find. In New York, it was natural that it was natural to be in Michigan where my parents lived and relatively cheap.

Of course, pork sausages are popular in the UK, but versions of the same version, such as banger and mesh, have a very different texture and taste.

Luckily, the locals helped to find the Italian market in the center of London (similar to the return of sausages).

Operating hours are shorter than familiar in the United States.

Of course, I can use a 24 -hour grocery store in New York City.

I was used to picking up a few things on my way home from the evening or using a jet delay for early morning shopping.

In London, it should be more strategic on Sunday.

If you want to visit LIDL or SAINSBURY on Sunday, the store usually opens the door at 11 am and is close to 5 pm.

Eggs are not in the refrigerated area. Eggs are not refrigerated at groceries in the UK. Steve Travelguide/SHUTTERSTOCK

If you go around the refrigerator at a grocery store in the UK, you can't find eggs.

Unlike the United States, British eggs are not refrigerated due to the difference in disinfection. Instead, they are located on the shelf near baking supplies.

At first I thought it was strange, but I learned how to adjust. Still, I still keep it in the refrigerator at home.

A specific item in the UK moves to another name

Every time I visit a grocery store, I have to do exactly what I'm looking for.

Those who are used to “Fish & Chips” know that the chip is equivalent to fried in the UK, but how about Toritos? Here it is called pasak.

Pumpkin, meanwhile, is often called a lover and Rutava is known as Sweden.

There are many American brands here, but the taste is different instead of the ordinary cheerlio used in the United States. I found multi -grain and honey varieties. Pamela Vachon

When I moved, I expected to fully adopt other brands such as Sorry, Chip, and Morning Serial.

But surprisingly there was a difference in taste.

Cheerios is sold here, but has a NEST logo, not General Mills, and the main taste is honey and multi -grain. The large yellow box of ordinary Cheerios is at least out of the local supermarket.

The main difference between the ordinary cheerlio I am familiar with and the main difference in multiple kinds that I often see is that the ordinary cheerio is mainly made of oat grain, and the multi -grain varieties are made of combination of grain grain flour, whole grain flour and tong grain barley flour.

Meanwhile, Dori Toss has still entered a recognized packaging, but the name of some flavor has been changed. For example, Cool Ranch is called Cool Original in the UK and is partially called cool orientation because the ranch dressing does not actually exist. Other differences include partial size, ingredients, nutrients and bag colors.

