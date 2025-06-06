The Supreme Court rejects the pursuit of Mexico against manufacturers of American firearms





Washington, the Supreme Court, rejected the Mexican government's lawsuit against American weapons manufacturers on Thursday accusing them of helping and encouraged armed violence.

The court unanimously judged that the trial was prohibited by a 2005 federal law which protects the corporate for fire from legal responsibility.

Liberal judge Elena Kagan, who wrote the opinion, recognized the problem of armed violence, but said that Mexico had not made allegations that survive these responsibility protections by affirming that companies have helped and incur the illegal sale of firearms.

“The complaint of Mexico does not plausively lighten that the manufacturers of defendants have helped and encouraged the illegal sales of the firearms of Mexican traffickers,” wrote Kagan.

“We do not doubt that, as the complaint affirms, some sales take place and that the manufacturers know that they do it,” she added. “But still, Mexico has not pleaded enough what it needs.”

The 2021 trial accused Smith & Wesson, Colt, Glock and other companies to deliberately sell firearms to dealers who sell products that are frequently recovered in Mexican crime scenes.

The Mexican government said that allegations of aid and encouragement meant that companies were not protected by the Shield Federal Immunity, called the protection of legal trade in arms. Mexico asked up to $ 10 billion in damages.

Jonathan Lowy, president of Global Action on Gun Violence and one of Mexico's lawyers in the case, said in a statement that the decision is “the clearest proof to date that the particular card for the interest of the firearms industry must be revoked”.

Noel Francisco, a lawyer representative of Smith & Wesson who asserted the case on behalf of all companies, said in a statement that the decision simply reflected what the Congress intended when he adopted the shield law.

“Our client manufactures a legal product and protected by the Constitution that millions of Americans buy and use, and we are satisfied that the Supreme Court has agreed that we are not legally responsible for the criminals who abuse this product to injure people, and even less smuggling in Mexico to be used by drug cartels,” he added.

A federal judge initially ruled for the manufacturers, but the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Boston, revived the case last year, claiming that the liability shield did not extend to specific complaints from Mexico.

The case reached the Supreme Court following increased tensions between American and Mexican leaders after the re -election of President Donald Trump, who cited drug trafficking and gang violence in Mexico in the midst of his repression against undocumented immigrants.

Congress Democrats have introduced legislation intended to reduce the flow of firearms across the border, which they estimate in total at least 200,000 per year.

