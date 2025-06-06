The Trump administration, for the first time, is wrongly expelled to the migrant to us





Washington – A Guatemalan wrongly offset was returned to the United States, marking the first time that the Trump administration brought an expelled on the basis of the ordinance of a judge.

The man, who was wrongly expelled to Mexico, was sent back to the United States on Wednesday, according to his lawyer.

The return of man, identified in legal files like OCG, is the first case in which the Trump administration, in the midst of a repression of radical immigration, brought an expelled to the United States after a judge ordered their return.

Last month, US District Judge Brian Murphy ordered the Trump administration to “take all immediate measures” to return the OCG after being “placed on a bus and sent to Mexico”, a country where he said he had been detained before ransom and raped, according to judicial files.

OCG, according to court documents, illegally entered the United States in March 2024 and was expelled. After subsequently reinstated the United States. The OCG attested during the immigration procedures which he was afraid of being sent to Mexico, leading a judge to grant him a deduction from the country.

Judge Murphy noted that the OCG was likely to succeed in showing that “his dismissal lacked similar procedure”.

“No one has ever suggested that OCG represents a kind of security threat.” Murphy said in his order in May. “In general, this case does not present any special fact or legal circumstances, only the banal horror of a man being wrongly on a bus and returned to a country where he would have been raped and kidnapped.”

After the OCG was sent to Mexico, the authorities sent him back to Guatemala, where he said that he had to stay to hide until his return, according to legal files.

OCG is one of the original complainants of a collective appeal filed in the Massachusetts which questions the moves to third countries.

