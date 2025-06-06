Zia Yusuf: British Reform Chairman | Political news





Zia Yusuf Chairman of the UK resigned.

Yusuf said that trying to elect a party from X's posts no longer “I don't use my time.”

“11 months ago, I became chairman of the reform, and I had a party with a volunteer of 14-30%, and I increased my membership qualifications and delivered historical election results.

“I no longer think that trying to elect the Reformed Government is good to use my time, and I resign the office.”

He comes after describing the rows of “Dumb” for the ban on the Burkas of the latest MP Sarah Pochin of the party.

The senior reform source said, “It was not clearly pushed.”

They also added that they had not pushed the party before he left, and he could not control it completely.

Instead, they suggested “before” [the burka comment]He just hurt all of that and was “sick” that was abused online, but the relationship with Nigel Farage was “absolutely okay.”

Many people have secured millions of votes in the general election last year and recognized Yusuf, a lot of businessmen who specialize in the party's operations.

In response to this news, party leader Nigel Farage said: “I'm very sorry for Zia Yusuf's decision to be a reform British president.

“As I said last week, he was a big factor in our success on May 1 and is a huge talented person.

“Politics can be pressed and difficult games, and ZIA is clearly enough. He is a loss of public life with us.”

Deputy Director Richard TICE said the party would “not be in the place without us today.”

Image: Farage and Yusuf were on the head of the party. PIC: PA

Rupert Lowe, a former reform MP, was less free.

“The problem is how did you give those vast power to those who have no political experience?”

Lowe added that he is still taking legal action against Yusuf.

In March, reform mentioned Lowe to the police for alleged threats to physical violence against Yusuf. The prosecution later said that it would not be prosecuted by Lowe, who was later by the party.

The latest line of the party comes from the newly elected reform MP that asks questions to Prime Minister of Commons on Wednesday Wednesday.

She asked if Burka would be “prohibited from the benefit of public safety.”

Should Zia Yusuf stop?

As a reform chairman, ZIA YUSUF is unlikely to be the popularity of the party in polls.

For many supporters, Nigel Farage is a party, and as long as he is there, they will regain reform.

But after the last election, Farage wanted to change reforms simply to reliable power in the public party in British politics.

It means more seats of Westminster. There are still only five MPs.

They want to do what lib DEMS did last time. Change popularity into a seat.

The two parties have a similar voting share, but the LIB DEMS has gained more than 70 MPs thanks to the first post voting system.

Yusuf was behind that effort. His departure may not harm the number of polls of reform, but the place to harm it is translated into a more reliable machine.

SAM and Anne's on your podcast listen to politics.

Keir Starmer refused to “follow the line” before gaining the opportunity to attack the economic policy of reform.

YUSUF later said that Pochin's request in social media is a “stupid” question, and that it is not a party policy.

0:31 Reform British MP promotes Burka ban

0:31 Reform British MP promotes Burka ban

The labor spokesman said, “How could Nigel Farage could run a state on Earth if Nigel Farage could not manage a small number of politicians?

LIB DEM Deputy Director DAISY COOPER MP said: “It is already clear that the UK can't deliver it for the elected community so that reforms can be climbed. Instead, they copied a conservative playbook that fights like a mouse.”

The presentation may be expected in the “A few weeks”, but the reform is understood to “rush” to select a new president.

